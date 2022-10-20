AMESBURY — The city's financial strength received a huge shot in the arm earlier this week after Mayor Kassandra Gove announced the recent certification of $4,695,302 in free cash.
Free cash is one component of the city’s reserves, which also include stabilization funds, reserve funds, and retained earnings. The balance in free cash increases when actual collected revenues exceed budgeted revenues or when actual expenses are less than planned expenses or a combination of the two and is decreased by property tax receivables, deficits, and appropriations, the city explained.
Amesbury’s policy is to limit the use of free cash for non-recurring or emergency expenses, for capital and equipment purchases, or for funneling money into a stabilization fund. The Massachusetts Division of Local Services’ best practices recommend a city’s reserves total 5 to 10% of the operating budget. Amesbury’s 2023 certification brings it into compliance with those recommendations, increasing the reserves percentage to 7.67%, up from 3.88%.
Free cash plays a role in achieving and maintaining a strong credit rating which has further financial impacts, making this an important step for Amesbury’s financial future, Gove added.
“This will position Amesbury as a more financially stable city as we now fall within the recommended best practices of the DLS,” Gove said in an email response to the Daily News. “This could increase our bond rating going forward as we continue to manage under a conservative budget and look for ways to increase our reserves.”
As part of the free cash certification process, the DLS prepares a proof by identifying the financial events that impact free cash and calculating a total. These are obtained or derived from the combined balance sheet, combining statements, and supporting documentation submitted for both the current and the previous free cash certifications. Once free cash is proven, it must be within 85% to 115% of the calculated free cash.
When preparing the fiscal 2022 proof, it was determined that this calculation was outside of the range and resulted in an fiscal 2022 certification reduction in the amount of $978,488. These funds were then certified as part of the fiscal 2023 free cash. Amesbury has also not used any of last year’s $1,978,854 free cash. Together this surplus, with the fiscal 2022 carry forward, results in a fiscal 2023 free cash total of $4,695,302, according to city officials.
“The increase in free cash reflects the city’s conservative budgeting practices and administration efforts in managing the financial impacts created by the pandemic, such as controlling spending and maximizing available federal and state reimbursements,” Amesbury’s Chief Financial Officer Marisa Batista said.
Gove said in a press release that free cash had previously been an issue for Amesbury.
“Amesbury has struggled in the past with its free cash balance. For many years, its numbers have been low for a city of this size,” Gove said via press release. “The city is now in a position of financial stability that our citizens deserve. Increasing our financial reserves is like an individual adding to their savings account. It’s a safety net, it’s a sign of stability, and the creditors like to see it. Now we need to maintain it.”
Gove said that this increase came as a result of a strict financial plan.
“We have operated under a very conservative budget, working hard to control budget increases while making manageable investments in our infrastructure, and see an increase in our reserves,” Gove said. “This reconciliation of funds allows us to be better prepared for the unexpected.”
Gove said in her email response that this increase in free cash will help take some of the burden off the average taxpayer by providing communities with a funding source for supplemental appropriations after the annual budget has been adopted and a tax rate set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.