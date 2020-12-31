AMESBURY – Earlier this month, Mayor Kassandra Gove learned she was named the American Planning Association’s Elected Official of the Year by the national organization’s Massachusetts chapter – a noteworthy accomplishment for a mayor who has served less than a year in office.
The accomplishment might not have been possible without the assistance of one of her employees, Angela Cleveland, the city’s community and economic development director who is this year’s American Planning Association-Massachusetts chapter president.
Cleveland nominated Gove for the award, telling a Daily News reporter that the mayor was worthy of the recognition based on her planning efforts in 2020.
“She should be recognized by her peers,” Cleveland said Wednesday.
But when asked whether the nomination posed a possible conflict of interest, Cleveland said it did not because she was not on the APA’s awards committee. Cleveland admitted she did not consider any possible conflicts of interest, believing she did not see an issue.
“I wouldn’t have done it if I thought it was inappropriate,” Cleveland said, adding that no one from the APA’s executive board is on the awards committee.
For her part, Gove said she did not know Cleveland nominated her for the honor until after the fact.
“I don’t know anything about this organization or their process,” Gove said of the awards committee.
She added that even though the award has her name on it, the honor would not have been possible without others.
“It’s not really for me, it’s really for everyone who worked hard this year,” she said.
Gove, who accepted the award via videoconference Dec. 11, said she saw nothing wrong with Cleveland nominating her, adding that it is not unusual for municipal colleagues to nominate peers for local, state or national recognition.
“I’m honored that APA-Mass named me Elected Official of the Year! I truly appreciate the recognition, and am grateful for the team I have at City Hall who have helped us accomplish so much this year,” Gove wrote in a tweet Tuesday.
