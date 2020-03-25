AMESBURY — The mayor went on the city’s Facebook page Tuesday to let residents know how the city is dealing with the coronavirus situation, detailing how she has been meeting with the emergency management team on a daily basis.
The city’s Emergency Management Center is open for questions from the public, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 978-388-8155, and the state has expanded its 211 phone information system, according to the mayor.
Gove said she also meets regularly with Health Director Jack Morris, who has issued a public health emergency order giving police the ability to disperse large groups in public areas. That order can be found on the city’s updated COVID-19 page: www.amesburyma.gov/health-department/news/coronavirus-covid-19-updates.
Gove stressed that Gov. Charlie Baker has advised people to stay at home and to continue practicing social distancing.
“This advisory does not mean that you cannot leave your house,” Gove said. “You can always leave your home to get groceries, medication and for necessary errands. You can leave your home to go for a walk in one of Amesbury’s many open spaces. This advisory is meant to get everyone to think about whether leaving their home is really necessary or not.”
Gove said grocery stores are open and receiving shipments while nonessential businesses remain closed until April 7, but residents should limit how often they go food shopping and take only what they need.
“I know many of you are nervous about being able to get what you need for your families,” she said. “But if we have people taking more than they need, that means we will definitely have people in our community that can’t get what they need.”
The mayor said she and other city officials continue to see children playing together in public parks.
“Anyone can be carrying COVID-19 and not know it and pass it on to others, daily, which will make the situation much worse for everyone,” she said. “The faster we can isolate and keep his disease from spreading, the faster we can get back to our regular routines.”
The city has worked with Amesbury Community Television to move public meetings online and on Channels 12 and 18. Comments can be made either through email or on ACTV’s Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/AmesburyCommunityTelevision.
“We will read them out loud and try to answer them if we can,” the mayor said. “If we can’t or don’t have time, all comments will be submitted for the public record for that meeting.”
Gove thanked the city’s first responders and said she was proud of Amesbury and its residents during a tough time.
“Finally, I want to say thank you to all of our first responders who always take care of us,” Gove said. “You are really going above and beyond for us right now.”
Gove sent an email to The Daily News stating she has been meeting along with her chief of staff, Paul Fahey, and department heads to come up with the fiscal 2021 operating budget, which she said is still on track for a midMay delivery to the City Council.
To see the mayor’s address: https://m.facebook.com/amesburyma.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
