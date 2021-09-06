AMESBURY – Incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove and challenger James Kelcourse have agreed to participate in a mayoral debate sponsored by The Daily News of Newburyport on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Amesbury High School auditorium.
The event, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., will be free and open to the public following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines relating to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Gove and Kelcourse, who is state representative for the district that includes Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury, will be on the Amesbury ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
More details will be announced as they are finalized.
