AMESBURY — The mayor hopes to sell off a long-abandoned piece of property to help make way for upcoming changes to the South Hunt Road corridor.
The City Council is expected to give a first reading to a request by Mayor Kassandra Gove to designate the vacant property at 21 Pond View Ave., formerly known as Trader Allen’s Truck Stop, as surplus at City Hall tonight.
The 7.7-acre parcel of commercially zoned land is being used for Public Works Department storage and was last assessed at $177,500, according to the city assessor’s online database.
The city bought the land from Thelma Titcomb for an undisclosed sum in late 2001 and it has sat vacant ever since.
City records show that Titcomb bought the property from the John J. Ryan estate for $533,385 in early 1998. City records also show Ryan initially purchased the property for $547,946 in summer 1980.
The property is across Route 150 from the yet-to-be constructed 100-unit Village at Bailey’s Pond condominium development and less than a mile from the $70 million Maples Crossing sports complex being built on South Hunt Road.
In late 2018, Amesbury received a $2.5 million MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant from the state for improvements in the South Hunt Road corridor to help accommodate the increased traffic that Maples Crossing is expected to bring.
The state expects to begin work on the South Hunt Road area improvements with the replacement of the Interstate 495 and Route 150 interchange in June, according to Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland.
“There are a lot of things going on in that area,” Cleveland said. “You have Bailey’s Pond, you have Maples Crossing and they are both South Hunt Road area projects.”
Cleveland said the city is developing comprehensive communication plans to accompany major projects such as the Elm Street reconstruction and the amount of work that will soon take place in the South Hunt Road corridor.
“We want to make sure that people understand what the scope of the plan is, especially when it comes to the interchange project,” Cleveland said. “That will change the intersection there so that there will be a better alignment with South Hunt Road. So, when you come off that interchange, you will be able to go straight onto South Hunt Road as opposed to that kind of zigzag that is there currently. That will make it safer.”
The city also received an additional $2 million in MassWorks grant funding from the state to accommodate Phase 2 of the Maples Crossing project in 2019 but that work will not begin until the initial South Hunt Road corridor project is completed.
Fafard Real Estate of Milford built the 26-building Village at Bailey’s Pond condominium project last year.
In an email, Gove said Fafard is expected to hand the property over to Brendon Properties of Southborough, which will build the residential units and has already submitted preliminary drawings to upgrade the original designs.
Gove said Brendon Properties expects to begin construction next month.
See Brendon Properties’ plans for Bailey’s Pond: www.amesburyma.gov/sites/amesburyma/files/pages/revised_architectural_plans_9-19-19.pdf.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.