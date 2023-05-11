AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove stayed firm on a proposed 3% school budget increase as she and Chief Financial Officer Marisa Batista presented their fiscal 2024 budget recommendations and capital improvement plan to the City Council on Tuesday night.
Gove’s proposed budget would see an overall increase from fiscal 2023 of 4.25%, or $3,066,448, and would see an average increase of $491.61 to the average single-family home tax bill.
As part of her budget presentation, Gove spoke about the school budget and shared her recommendation, providing a brief history of the numbers proposed throughout the process.
“The first proposal from the superintendent was an 8.82% increase. Then, the School Committee had many conversations about right sizing and decreases. The School Committee’s vote was for a 5.58% increase, and I proposed a 3% increase,” Gove said.
Gove had noted at a School Committee meeting March 13 that 3% was the tax hike threshold before triggering a mandated override vote. She framed her recommendation by comparing it with data from recent years.
“Over the last seven years, there’s been an average increase of 2.75%. Again, I’m proposing a 3% increase. Obviously, last year was a a real dip in what they received as a percentage increase, but in general most of their increases over the last several years have been just below 3%,” Gove said.
She noted that the original request was not feasible.
“Remember, the first conversation with the School Committee and the school department for this year was a $3 million increase in just this one year, and I think that’s just a demonstration of how expensive it is to continue to do business as we do on a regular basis right now based on inflation and the economy,” Gove said.
Gove highlighted that public schools still received the highest proposed budget increase at $1,050,964, with the second-highest proposed increase being to the Fire Department at $278,341.
“I don’t know how I could find another million dollars without obliterating these other departments,” Gove said.
An override vote cannot be entirely ruled out due to a late filing from council President Nick Wheeler that may keep the door open for a public school budget above the 3% recommended by Gove.
She noted how the city’s excess levy capacity has decreased over the last few years, with it sitting at 7.82% in fiscal 2020 and reducing to 3.45% by fiscal 2023. She projected an excess levy capacity of 1.13%, or $848,529 in fiscal 2024 with her current recommended budget.
“The forecast does show that although we are preserving some levy capacity, it’s not going to last us very long,” Gove said.
Batista provided the exact forecast.
“Even based on these conservative assumptions, the city would exhaust its levy limit in fiscal year 2025,” Batista said.
She said based on data they have looked at that, 240 communities are in similar levy situations of less than 5% excess levy capacity.
The City Council Ad Hoc Budget Committee of the Whole will meet on May 18, May 20, May 22 and May 24 to go over the proposed budget, with a public hearing set for June 13.
The Daily News reached out to School Committee member Mel Webster for comment but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
