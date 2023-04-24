AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove announced her plan Thursday to continue pushing for increased state funding as the city heads into budget season.
Gove and her office have been advocating for increased state funding over the last few months during a battery of meetings with state lawmakers. In February, Gove spoke at the State House to the Amesbury delegation consisting of Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; and state Rep. Adrianne Pusateri Ramos, D-North Andover.
“Our legislative delegation is new to Amesbury and this was a great opportunity to introduce them to our needs and funding deficits,” Gove said in a press release. “Senator Finegold was successful in securing funds for us last year and I am extremely grateful for his work.”
She spoke about a decline in revenue receipts and the rising costs of goods and services as part of her reasoning for more state support. She also highlighted how increasing appropriations and level-funding in some categories has led to more reliance on property taxes, in addition to other factors affecting the city’s budget.
In March, Gove joined local leaders in providing testimony at a Transportation Committee hearing on the proposed Chapter 90 infrastructure bond bill hearing, asking that Chapter 90 funding be increased from $200 million to $330 million.
She was also joined by Shand on a call with officials from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to discuss the pitfalls of Chapter 70 education funding and how the Student Opportunity Act was leaving out communities such as Amesbury.
Other issues on the mayor’s agenda for the state delegation include veterans benefits, school transportation, capital funding for municipal buildings, and unrestricted general government aid.
In addition to the high priority of addressing budgeting needs, Gove presented earmark requests for funding special projects. This is a customary process with requests ranging from $300,000 to $500,000 for the downtown business district and the school department.
Gove expressed optimism that state legislators will provide additional funding to help support these initiatives.
“I have been in constant contact with them this budget season and look forward to thinking outside the box as we move forward with short- and long-term solutions,” she said.
City Councilor Steve Stanganelli has also been vocal about the city’s need for increased state support and said he appreciates the work the administration is doing.
“I have felt for a very, very long time that we have been given the short end of the stick from the state by a large margin, and most recently at the public hearing of the School Committee’s budget at the high school I said exactly the same thing,” he said. “I absolutely concur and agree that any efforts that administration wants to take to work with the state legislative delegation to get us more funding is great.”
Stanganelli said he would go one step further.
“We should join in with other cities and towns which are trying to put together a lawsuit against the state,” he said. “And that’s the only way that effective change occurred back in the 1990s when the education bill was modified with their formula, and I think that’s the only way the state can actually take heed and do the right thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.