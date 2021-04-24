AMESBURY — Shots in arms could soon mean faces without masks, while the region might also see the return of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The city has joined with Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Rowley, Georgetown, Groveland and Salisbury to form the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative which has been utilizing Amesbury High School for weekend vaccination clinics ever since February.
All Massachusetts residents over the age of 16 became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week and the collaborative has administered more than 19,000 vaccinations.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said during a Facebook Live appearance Thursday afternoon that more than 55% of adults in Massachusetts have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and she and her administration are "beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel."
"We know it is coming," she said. "The vaccine roll out went really strong. We have got about 30% of our population in Amesbury at least one vaccine dose."
The state suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month to allow for a federal investigation into reported rare cases of blood clots.
Although the collaborative has administered mostly Pfizer vaccinations, it has also given some J&J shots.
Gove said she believes the J&J vaccine will be made available again soon.
"When that happens, we will run J&J clinics soon," Gove said. "We do have some J&J in our supply but we haven't been using it, obviously."
Gove also pointed to New Hampshire's recent cancellation of its public mask mandate and said she expects similar restrictions to be removed in Massachusetts soon.
"Health and safety precautions that we have been seeing and living with over the last year will change," Gove said. "We will get new guidance from (the Department of Public Health) and from (the Centers for Disease Control)."
She said she has been involved in monthly conference calls with mayors "from around the world" which she said have been very helpful in shaping the city's COVID-19 policies.
"I love that call, we learn so much and get so much information from some of the top physicians and some of the White House advisers jump on with us and they acknowledge that this is a confusing time," Gove said. "There is still a presence of virus but we have had a really strong roll out of the vaccines. This is sort of the finish line that we have all been waiting for."
The mayor also said that confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been steadily increasing across the country but added that is to be expected with more and more people returning to the new normal.
According to the latest data from the Department of Public Health as of April 22, 24 Amesbury residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, for a total of 1,057 cases since the pandemic began last spring.
DPH said the total positive cases since last spring was 996 as of April 1; rose to 1,013 in the April 8 data report; and hit 1,033 in the April 15 report.
"Since about February, we have seen it just slowly creeping up," Gove said. "They attribute that viral presence to two things, one, reopening and two, variants. Anytime you introduce the opportunity for spread and transmission, you can expect to see an increase in cases."
The Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative's vaccine clinics are open to anyone over 16 who lives, works or studies in the state of Massachusetts. People who are interested in going to a clinic can go to the city's website at www.amesburyma.gov/home/urgent-alerts/covid-19-vaccine-distribution.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.