AMESBURY — The mayor gave the City Council a glimpse into the reality of reopening the city's economy.
Mayor Kassandra Gove met virtually with the City Council on Tuesday night and reminded councilors that reopening is only the beginning of the process.
"There is this anticipation of May 18 being this magical day where everything changes but we really need to be careful about our expectations," Gove said. "We know that we may not see a lot of changes on the 18th."
That's the day Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to present his plans for a four-phase reopening of the state's economy.
"This will go from start, to cautious, to vigilant, to new normal and it will be very slow," Gove said. "It will really depend on health metrics and if we see outbreaks, we could have to backtrack."
The governor's guidance is expected to open some industries before others, according to Gove.
"Pieces of certain industries may be able to open," she said. "You may see one hair salon open and one not. This really depends on their ability to meet a checklist of items and confirm that they have completed a mandatory workplace safety checklist which every industry will need to follow, including us here at City Hall and in our building."
Gove also said the availability of COVID-19 testing is increasing and added that the state is expected to roll out testing in the near future for asymptomatic people who have been in close contact with those who have tested positive for the virus.
"This is really important for the rollout of the reopening of our communities and it is a way for us to contain any outbreaks," the mayor said.
In other business, Gove told the council that the city's chief financial officer, Angel Wills, is preparing a one-twelfth operating budget for the coming fiscal year.
"We are really hoping that we don't have to do three months worth of a month-to-month budget and that we will be able to pass an annual budget pretty quickly," Gove said. "Hopefully, we will have some information from the state as to what the revenues will look like and we won't have to make too many assumptions."
The City Council also unanimously gave Gove the authorization Tuesday night to declare the former Trader Allen's Truck Stop as surplus property and sell it.
An order capping the city's seniors and veterans tax work-off program at 30 people while increasing the maximum reduction of participants' property tax bills to $1,500 was unanimously approved by the council.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
