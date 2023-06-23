AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove last week struck down a ruling from the City Council which would have given her a $10,000 salary bump, according to city documents.
The City Council were presented with a bill at its June 13 meeting which looked to raise the salary of the mayor from $110,000 to $120,000 while increasing the salary of city councilors from $5,000 to $6,250. Councilor Steven Stanganelli successfully motioned to divide the bill.
The City Council voted 8-1 in favor of approving a new salary for the mayor, with only Councilor Roger Deschenes opposed. Meanwhile, the vote to approve the raise for the City Council failed 5-4, needing a two-thirds majority to pass. Deschenes, Michael Hogg, Anthony Rinaldi, and Stanganelli were opposed.
On Wednesday, June 21, the City Clerk’s office received a memo from Gove in which she vetoed the council’s decision regarding the mayoral pay raise. Among the reasons she referenced was the fact that council subcommittees returned both a negative and a no recommendation decision on the bill.
“At the time of the vote, conversation among councilors ensued, including comments about qualified applicants, and getting this raise in before our levy limit results in consequential budget decisions in future years. I take issue with this approach and the lack of evidence supporting this proposed change,” Gove said.
She said city Human Resources Director Heather Worrall did an analysis of "external comparables," reviewing mayoral salaries from other cities.
“There are 47 cities in the commonwealth, all 47 were included in the analysis. This review and the data herein does not justify a wage increase for this position,” Gove said.
She also cited the needs of other employees throughout the city.
“Especially in the last few years, we've had directors ask for wage adjustments to these positions for the sake of recruiting and retaining highly skilled and dedicated staff. Our limited budget has not provided the opportunity to conduct a comprehensive wage and salary study to provide equity across departments and positions,” Gove said.
She concluded her statement reaffirming her decision.
“When budgets are tight, leaders don't take pay raises. Now is not the time to propose a salary increase for the mayor. I don't see any data showing that it's necessary and until we can address pay wages citywide, it is, in my opinion, irresponsible,” Gove said.
In an interview after Gove’s decision to veto, City Council President and bill sponsor Nick Wheeler reiterated why he believed it was the proper time to increase the mayor’s salary.
“If it doesn't get changed now, who knows what is going to happen over the next four years. We know the budgets are getting tighter, there's going to be less political will to do this in the future. I think the time to do it is now absolutely,” Wheeler said.
He said that he hoped to avoid circumstances similar to the last time they had to raise the salary of the mayor.
“The rate had not been increased in a long time, and the increase that was necessary to make it a market rate salary for a chief executive of $75-$80 million a year organization, it was a significant increase. It was a $30,000 increase,” Wheeler said.
He accepted Gove’s decision but remained firm in his stance.
“I don't begrudge her for changing her mind, but I'm still of the opinion that it's necessary,” Wheeler said.
