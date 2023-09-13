Editor’s note: Leading up to next week’s preliminary election in Amesbury, The Daily News is highlighting the four candidates running for mayor. Today’s edition features profiles of Mayor Kassandra Gove and former City Councilor Richard Marggraf. Profiles for candidates John Proctor and Ted Semesnyei will run Thursday and Friday.
AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove feels like she is in a position to continue building momentum.
“I’ve been motivated by the enthusiastic response of the voters. I’ve been endorsed by the governor and lieutenant governor. It’s reassuring to have that reaction to wanting to continue on this path of just really delivering on critical services for the way that we live,” Gove said.
She spoke about what she sees as a highlight of her tenure as the end of her second two-year term draws near. She and three others, Richard Marggraf, John Proctor and Ted Semesnyei, are vying for the office’s first four-year term.
“We were hit with the unexpected experience of dealing with a global pandemic, and that is a core memory of my experience being mayor because it was such a unique time in our history and the way everyone came together,” Gove said.
The city’s regional vaccine clinic was a specific highpoint she addressed.
“I remember getting phone calls from people and emails. People were so relieved to know that they could come to a local site for a vaccine with people that they knew and familiar and friendly faces. That was such a unique way to start my term and my time in the mayor’s office for us to then be able to continue on that trend of really bringing the community together, involving stakeholders, seeking consensus on things, building trust and care for our neighborhoods and the way we all live at home,” Gove said.
Gove spoke about some of her top priorities if reelected.
“In terms of economic development and infrastructure, even affordability, it’s really important that we expand our tax base. It affects our finances, too. It is really important to expand our tax base and do that in a way that fits within our neighborhoods and is respectful to the character of our community. We are leveraging economic development tools that are friendly to our community and also provide financial incentives to our bottom line,” Gove said.
She said she would continue to expand housing options so that people can stay in or return to the city, including Chapter 40R housing. Chapter 40R seeks to substantially increase the supply of housing and decrease its cost, by increasing the amount of land zoned for dense housing.
“Our housing trust is working on other zoning amendments for inclusionary zoning, accessory dwelling units. We are really focused on infill and reuse development, being able to repurpose and gain more value out of existing properties without impacting, again, that character of our community and just being respectful of that. Those all come together with economic development, infrastructure, affordability, and those financial pressures,” Gove said.
She added, “There’s no magic wand. We’re not going to be able to solve everything, but if we have that lens as we approach each project and opportunity, then we feel like we’re doing something right.”
She shared how she views her leadership style.
“I really believe in hiring the right people, hiring good people and letting them do their job. We have a phenomenal team of close to 300 employees,” Gove said.
She addressed recent departures of high profile city employees including former Library Director Erin Matlin, Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland, Department of Public Works Director Robert Desmarais, Director of Watershed and Infrastructure Peter Manor, and City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom.
“Since the pandemic, there are two industries that have not seen a bounce back in employment and they are tourism and hospitality, and municipal government. So we are not alone in experiencing the challenges of our workforce. Again, with almost 300 employees and then the number of of people we have seen leaving in the last few years, our attrition rate is probably higher than average,” Gove said.
“But we’ve also had a number of retirements. We have to keep in mind the age of our employees and those who are taking advantage of the opportunity to retire in a challenging work environment post COVID.”
She remained optimistic as she continued.
“If you consider the number of employees we have and the amount of people who may leave in a year in general, I don’t think we’re doing that bad,” Gove said.
She concluded with a statement as to why voters should reelect her.
“I’m fully committed to this community. I have made this my life’s mission to work for our city. I was born and raised here and I worked so hard to just make us better and keep us moving forward, looking at the future, having a really broad vision, and doing the best I can to honor the needs and the character and history of our community. And if you want someone who is doing that, then I’m your candidate,” Gove said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.