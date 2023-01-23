BYFIELD — The Governor’s Academy will feature the solo exhibition of local artist Belle Carver Struck, “wild elegies,” on campus this winter.
Her exhibition will be on display in the Remis Lobby Gallery of the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts until Feb. 8.
The drawings, installations and sculptures in the exhibition embody once-living items into new imagined networks. These works are a culmination of three years of artwork made while working toward her master of fine art degree at Lesley University College of Art & Design in Cambridge.
Struck lives and works on the North Shore. She produces works on paper with charcoal and also creates imagery through a variety of printmaking methods.
The installations are an amalgamation of naturally foraged and donated objects derived from her local landscape, the Great Salt Marsh of the Quascacunquen River Basin.
Struck teaches visual arts at Governor’s. She has an etching in the permanent collection of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and is a regular resident artist at the Fine Arts Works Center in Provincetown.
A closing reception will be held Feb. 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Remis Lobby Gallery and is open to the public.
