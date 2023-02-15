BYFIELD — The Governor’s Academy recently announced the annual winter musical, “9 to 5,” will be performed Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Bergmann Theater at the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts.
The performances are free to the public.
As was the tradition before the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor’s will open its theater doors to the community. The arts department chose to perform shows written by women or starring women in honor of its celebration of 50 years of women at Governor’s Academy.
“9 to 5” is a musical based on the 1980 film of the same name. It is not only written by a woman, but the plot focuses on how three women find independence and respect in a misogynistic workplace.
“This is one of the hardest musicals we have done, with all the music and dialogue, and I’m very proud of what everyone has achieved in these past weeks,” musical director Geoff Brace said.
