BYFIELD — The Governor’s Academy announced it is featuring “Trainspotting,” an exhibition by local photographer David Oxton, and a separate exhibit by Brooklyn-based photographer James Prochnik on campus.
Their exhibits will be on display through Friday, March 31, in the gallery of the Remis Lobby at the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts.
This photography exhibition is a combined project. Oxton’s work depicts a collection of stories of people living in small communities in Massachusetts who have large commuter trains running next to their homes.
Prochnik’s images reveal his practice as a wanderer, searching for encounters and moments that reveal the potential and predicaments of the environments he is exploring. His approach focuses on borders, details and fragments.
Oxton is a North Shore photographer who creates photographs that blend constructed tableaus with candid moments. He is both a photographer and an educator.
His work has been exhibited at the Photographic Resource Center, Montserrat College of Art and Lesley University, and published in Shots Magazine and Cape Ann Magazine. Oxton, a commercial and editorial photographer for 10 years before concentrating on fine art photo projects, lives in Beverly and teaches at The Governor’s Academy.
Prochnik’s photography is drawn to fulcrum points or boundaries where different people, cultures or environments meet and mix.
He is a photography educator, teaching online classes for StrudelmediaLive. In 2019, he founded The NYC Photo Community to promote emerging New York City-based photographers and share online and in-person photography events, workshops, exhibitions and opportunities.
A closing reception for the exhibit, which is open to the public, will be held March 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Remis Lobby gallery.
The gallery is open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and by appointment Saturday and Sunday. Contact Oxton at doxton@govsacademy.org.
