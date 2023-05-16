BYFIELD — The Governor’s Academy recently announce its annual spring drama will be performed Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. on campus in the Black Box Theater in the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is free and open to the public.
Governor’s Performing Arts Department returns once again to unveil an exciting production to the school and local communities. "The end of the beginning of a work in progress" is an original one-act play that is both student-written and student-directed by senior Nyati Misra of Newburyport. The play centers around the theme of self-discovery, with its cast of eccentric characters exploring and acknowledging their own identity and existence through the essence of storytelling.
“The story culminates in a terrifying display of power that pushes each writer to do the unthinkable: recognize how grateful they are for life. Ultimately, it is a meditation on how cyclical human nature is, finding an end or a beginning in what can only be described as a rough work in progress," Misra said.
Arts Department Chairperson Paul Wann described the show as “deadly serious, wicked funny, and very provocative, and nobody has seen anything like it.”
As the final major arts event of the year and the closing act for many senior performers, the playwright, actors, and crew have worked tirelessly to put a capstone on this amazing year of entertainment.
