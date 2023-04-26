BYFIELD — The Governor’s Academy spring concert, featuring an array of performances from students and professional musicians, will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will be on campus at the Bergmann Theater in the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is free and open to the public.
Choral Music Director Declan Stiefkas said the concert will be a true celebration of musical talent that showcases the hard work and dedication of student musicians as they perform a wide range of styles, from classical to contemporary pieces.
“Our spring concert is cinematic in scope,” Stiefkas said in a news release. “My hope is that when you listen, you will hear your story.”
On the eve of her final performance as instrumental music director, Barbara Friend expresses her gratitude.
“I have really enjoyed my years at Govs working with our student musicians,” she said the release.
“Time spent with them in rehearsals has been filled with magical and joyful moments that I will treasure forever,” Friend said. “I would like to express my sincerest appreciation and gratitude to all of our musicians and to the arts department.”
The concert will feature a variety of ensembles, from small chamber groups to large orchestras. There will be performances from the jazz band, jazz combo, The First and Academy Singers.
For updates, the school is on social media @govsarts and @govsacademy.
