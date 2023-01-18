NEWBURY — The Museum of Old Newbury is hosting "Bread and Roses- The Lawrence Textile Strike of 1912" a lecture by Governor's Academy student Sam Marad on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
Hear personal stories of the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike in Lawrence, one of the most significant struggles in U.S. labor history. In January 1912, nine days after striking workers had shuttered the Merrimack River valley’s textile mills, Lawrence city police arrested seven strike leaders, including a Syrian-born tailor, whom they charged with conspiracy to dynamite the mills. Sam Marad stitches together a vivid tableau of that historic drama and its pivotal role in the famed nine-week “Bread and Roses” Strike.
It’s a tale of turpitude with a surprising twist, a story that Marad uncovered through his study of archival records, contemporaneous newspaper reports, and his family’s mementos of their Syrian ancestor, Farris Marad.
Sam Marad, a senior at The Governor’s Academy from Andover, is keen to learn about his family’s history. In his Advanced Placement U.S. History class last year, Sam Marad chose to investigate his great-grandfather’s central role in the 1912 “Bread and Roses” strike of mill workers in Lawrence.
Free for Museum of Old Newbury members, $10 for non-members. Registration required. Tickets can be purchased here:www.newburyhistory.org/calendar/2023/1/26/bread-amp-roses-strike
The Museum of Old Newbury is located at 98 High St., in Newburyport. Founded in 1877, the Museum of Old Newbury is a non-profit, member-supported organization dedicated to inspirational history, fine and decorative arts, architecture, and historic preservation.
