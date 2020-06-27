Governor's students raise thousands to buy PPE for nursing homes

NEWBURY – When the coronavirus shut down schools across the state in March, it immediately left countless thousands of students isolated from their peers and with more time on their hands.
A handful of Governor's Academy students who already have experiencing fighting for causes, spent that time to good use by launching the Supplies To Aid Retired Seniors COVID-19 relief initiative or S.T.A.R.S for short. Through GoFundMe, the online fundraising site, the students raised more than $5,000 in a month.
"Which was amazing," S.T.A.R.S team member Eliana Mlawski said on Tuesday,
They used that cash to buy 1,500 surgical masks, 600 nitrile gloves, 150 sewn cloth masks, and 60 laser cut face shields for local elderly care organizations. They also collected 220 handwritten cards of support, some of them coming from South Korea. The equipment and cards were amassed in Newbury where a S.T.A.R.S team member lives and delivered by volunteers to nursing facilities
Already the S.T.A.R.S team has helped five North Shore senior care centers including: The Newbury Council on Aging, Avita of Newburyport, Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport, the Georgetown Council on Aging, the Assisted Living Center in Salisbury, and Residence at Riverbend in Ipswich.
"This is just the beginning, and we have dozens of deliveries planned for the upcoming month," Mlawski said, adding organizers are hoping to raise an addition $3,000 to buy more supplies.
Lindsay Batastini, the school's director of marking and communication, said the students have been living up to the private boarding school's motto "non sibi sed aliis" Latin for "not for himself but for others."
"A great example of our students living the values of Governor's Academy," Batastini said.
Batastini went on to say that it was encouraging to know that the S.T.A.R.S team, most of whom live well outside the area, has embraced Greater Newburyport as their "home away from home."
Jed Wartman, dean of students at Governor's Academy, praised the students for taking advantage of an opportunity to help at a moment in time where they could have complained about the disruptions to their education or simply checked out.
"They did neither," Wartman said. "This is not surprising, yet totally wonderful."
Mlawski, who will be a junior in the fall at Governor's Academy, said she and other friends have conducted community service projects as their capacity as student including raising money for Special Olympics. But the S.T.A.R.S initiative was done on their own time.
"We decided we wanted to give back to the community as best as we can," Mlawski said.
When it came to finding the best way of giving back to the community, it did not take long for them to focus on helping the most vulnerable victims of the coronavirus, the elderly.
"We really wanted to help," Mlawski, who lives in Weare, N.H. said. "We're definitely really passionate about helping when we can."
Helping out local nursing facilities has been a little harder for 16-year-old Jessica Choe, the rising junior who lives in Seoul, South Korea. Choe spent time collecting handwritten greeting cards from friends and scanning them, She then emailed the files to the United States where they were printed and handed out to area senior citizens.
"I feel so much bliss for doing this," Choe said, calling from Seoul. "We're just really thankful for being able to help."
Another S.T.A.R.S. member, Olivia Crisafi, said her experience with a previous COVID-19 fundraiser aimed at providing food security to those in need, helped the team prepare for the current fundraiser.
I saw the need in my local community and wanted to use my resources the best I could to make a difference. When Jess, Elianna, and I began to discuss a fundraiser for the elderly, it was great to be able to take what I learned from my first fundraiser and apply it to my second," Crisafi said.
Mlawski said anyone who wants to donate PPE and other supplies or simply wants to write a greeting cards are encouraged to step forward and help.
To see the S.T.A.R.S. efforts visit their Instagram account @stars.covidrelief. To make a donation, the S.T.A.R.S GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/stars-covid19-relief
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
