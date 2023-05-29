AMESBURY — For local author Nancy Crochiere, the writing bug was born from just a bit of encouragement offered by a fifth-grade teacher.
“She praised my poem that I wrote in fifth grade called ‘A Thermometer’s View of Winter,’ and she put it on the bulletin board,” Crochiere said. “And ever since that time, I wanted to be a writer.”
Now, the Amesbury resident is getting ready to celebrate the launch of her first book, a novel titled “Graceland,” published by HarperCollins.
The tale is centered around three generations of women from one family and their journey to the home of Elvis Presley. She’ll be hosting a launch event Friday at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport. As part of the event, an Elvis impersonator will perform, and Jabberwocky Bookshop will sell books.
Crochiere said that for some time being a parent prevented her from starting her novel.
“Finally, when my girls were done with college, I figured this was my time to finally fish or cut bait,” she said. “I was going to write my novel or die trying.”
In 2015, she began working on “Graceland,” and now it’s “finally getting published,” she said.
“I’ve always been fascinated by families and especially the mother-daughter dynamic. So my multigenerational road trip features a grandmother, a mother and a teenager. They’re all sort of at odds with one another for one reason or another,” she said.
“I just thought that there were a lot of comic possibilities in the idea that the grandmother and granddaughter are more like each other than the mother, and they bond and take off together on this road trip to Graceland.”
She explained where the tension in the story is introduced.
“The mother character realizes that they’re about to expose a secret, which has to do with the teenager’s father,” she said. “So she’s forced to chase them to Memphis to try to stop them from revealing the secret.”
And why did she set the book in Graceland?
“Graceland is both campy to some people and sacred to others. And I liked the idea of the destination being both,” Crochiere said. “And in addition to Graceland just being a fun place for them to head to, it’s also a great metaphor because on this road trip the three women, without necessarily really knowing it, are searching for forgiveness and grace.”
She said she hopes people come away from reading her novel ready to embrace their own truths.
“Graceland is a book about identity,” Crochiere said. “All of the characters are struggling with the same issue. And that is the struggle to be who we truly feel we are, as opposed to who other people want us to be. And so each of the main characters in her own way is dealing with that on the road trip.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
