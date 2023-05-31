NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport High School Class of 2023 took a trip back in time and shared life lessons with their elementary school counterparts Tuesday when they marched in the district’s first Graduates’ Parade.
Seniors will attend commencement exercises on Sunday but the Newburyport Elementary PTO sponsored a victory lap through Rupert A. Nock Middle School, Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School and Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School to kick off Senior Week.
Dressed in their cap and gowns, the Class of 2023 made their way through their three former schools to thank their old teachers, while also imparting some wisdom along the way.
“Our senior class students are great role models to our younger students and this lets us celebrate our best and brightest,” School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said.
Bresnahan Principal Jamie Sokolowski said her students were thrilled to see the seniors make a trip through their school.
“Their faces were lighting up, looking up at the older kids,” she said. “The high school kids are like their heroes and it was really nice for our staff to have everything come full circle.”
Senior Guy Teixera took the time to give some Bresnahan boys pointers before showing them how to rock the macarena.
“I told them to cherish every moment, it goes by fast,” he said. “Listen to your parents and be smart about being stupid. That’s the biggest one. Be smart about that.”
Teixera’s classmate Makenna Ward said she was happy to see her former teachers and younger cousins.
“It was heartwarming and it was very sad,” she said. “I hugged most of my old teachers and I remember when I was in there.”
Senior Bryan Mendez said he saw a lot of his former teachers during the parade and admitted the event made him a bit emotional.
“I was crying,” he said.
Niko Siverio chimed in with a quick, “God bless Newburyport High School!”
The Class of 2023 has always been good to each other, according to Bresnahan librarian Renee Ames.
“They were kind, they were accepting, they helped each other out and they were polite and respectful,” she said. “I feel like they really had all of the good elements that kids have without many of the difficulties. They’re a lovely group of people.”
Ames said she taught many of the graduating seniors as a third-grade teacher and those students will occupy a special place in her heart.
“You’re not supposed to have favorites but this is one of my favorite classes,” she said. “They were the last class in the old Bresnahan School and we created a time capsule full of items that’s buried out underneath the flagpole.”
Ames added that she would love to see another Graduates’ Parade next year.
“It was lovely, and the kids who graduate next year will be the first third grade to go to this school,” she said.
The parade was a good way to connect all of the district’s grades, according to Gallagher.
“We wanted to pay tribute to a lot of the great teachers in the system and allow them to say farewell to our graduating seniors,” he said. “It’s also gives our younger students a chance to look up to the older kids because someday that will be them.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.