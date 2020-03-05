WEST NEWBURY — About 45 people attended the School Committee meeting Tuesday night to voice concerns over graduation gown colors and the proposed fiscal 2021 budget.
Committee members discussed the possibility of moving to a single color for graduation gowns after Chairwoman Lisa O’Connor conducted research on “gender exclusion” associated with gown colors. Historically, men wear green gowns and women wear white gowns at Pentucket Regional High School’s graduation, she explained.
While some schools let each student choose the color, O’Connor said there is still a history attached to that decision and students might not feel comfortable picking a color that does not align with their gender assigned at birth.
After much discussion, seven of the nine members voted to move to one color for graduation, rather than two. They did not commit to green or white, and said students could make that decision. The committee voted without realizing that seniors already made color decisions for graduation this year.
The topic was an amendment to the original Feb. 4 agenda — made about 48 hours in advance of the meeting — but the decision to vote on the topic was not made until the start of the meeting. Committee members said they decided to vote that night due to the approaching deadline for ordering graduation gowns.
A number of Pentucket seniors, as well as some parents, were upset that this conversation and vote took place without student input. On Tuesday night, the committee’s student representative, Ben Beaulieu, said he received phone calls, texts, emails and social media messages from fellow seniors, confused and disappointed in the vote.
Senior Nicole Tudisco told the committee that class advisers had already given students the OK to choose which color they wanted at a meeting in December. She read a statement from the president of the school’s Gay Straight Alliance, asserting that the topic of gowns is not an issue at this time and the committee should “trust” students to make that call.
The debate over graduation gowns lasted most of the meeting Tuesday. The committee also shared emails it received in support of the original vote from the American Civil Liberties Union, the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth and an anonymous parent of a current Pentucket senior.
After much discussion — and even a motion to delay the single-color gown move until 2021 — the committee upheld the original vote. A survey will be sent a second time to have students pick a color and ask if they want to add a stole.
Also at the meeting, a group from the Pentucket Association of Teachers spoke out about 15 years of budget cuts and how they affect students and teachers.
Wearing red T-shirts with “#RedforEd” printed on the front and “Children First, Fund their Future” printed on the back, the teachers held signs that read “I love Pentucket. With extra funding, we will ...” Teachers finished this sentence with statements such as “have enough special education funding” and “help all students reach their full potential.”
One teacher crossed out “extra funding” and wrote, “With adequate funding, we will have actual curriculum.”
During the public comment period, Laurel Ridge, a teacher at Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School, told the committee that teachers cannot deal with more cuts to the budget.
Ridge said when she and her colleagues approach the district with issues, they are consistently told, “Get creative and figure something out. We can’t afford anything right now.”
With the cuts made over the last 15 years, Ridge said there isn’t enough staff or resources to provide an adequate education, and class sizes are already too large. She added that behavioral incidents “stemming from social-emotional issues” have increased and many students “unable to create meaningful connections with teachers, feel lost in our district.”
“As you consider the budget items on the agenda today, please remember that while teachers have accomplished amazing feats in terms of curriculum development and creative schedule, our students’ education has been harmed,” Ridge said.
“Now, the district has come to the teachers saying yet again, ‘There is just no money to properly fund our students’ education,’” she said. “We’re saying that our creative juices are tapped out and that instead, the towns and the committee need to work together to ‘Get creative and figure things out’ because our students can no longer afford how things have been.”
At the meeting, the association also passed out a printout of this story: www.weareteachers.com/benefits-to-increasing-teacher-pay.
Jessica Sousa, another Bagnall teacher, told the committee that she “does not make enough to make ends meet,” and “her salary is close to $20,000 less than market value.” She said that on top of her struggle to support her family, her demand as a teacher continues to grow as more budget cuts are made.
Later in the meeting, the committee moved to send the fiscal 2021 budget at $44,000,050 to the towns for review. The committee approved $609,067 in cuts to the original draft.
Business Manager Greg Labrecque said these cuts include not replacing teachers who are retiring and adjustments to other expenses such as transportation. He said these updates to the budget are subject to change and the committee still has time to suggest amendments.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
