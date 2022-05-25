NEWBURY — The all-volunteer First Parish Newbury Food Pantry celebrates its new building with an open house and ribbon cutting on Sunday, June 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy light refreshments, music and building tours given by the pantry’s dedicated volunteers.
Since its founding 6½ years ago, the pantry has grown to serve 360 to 400 people each Friday, the one day of the week it is open. About 75% of guests reside in Newbury and Newburyport, with the remaining coming from surrounding towns. For the last 10 months, the pantry has operated out of temporary space generously donated by the Anderson family.
“It is amazing to me that a year ago we were operating out of the sanctuary of the church, with food on every pew,” said Jane Merrow, co-founder of the pantry. “When the church wanted to begin in-person services we had to move. I am so grateful to the individuals and organizations who, through their donations, made this day possible. The community has really come together to help us ensure that the pantry remains a resource for neighbors needing healthy food.”
An oil painting by local artist, Alan Bull, will be on display inside the pantry. The painting shows a balcony view of volunteers filling orders when food was laid out on every pew.
“It is a reminder of how far we have come,” commented Merrow. Notecards with an image of the painting will be available for sale during the open house.
Demand for food from the pantry continues to grow. “We serve two to three new guests every week,” noted Glen Holt, a long-time volunteer and coordinator of the move to the new space. “The new space will enable us to serve more guests and provide a better environment for our volunteers.”
Unlike other pantries of its size, the Newbury Food Pantry relies completely on volunteers. “We see enabling neighbors to help neighbors as an important part of our mission,” said Merrow. “Community members regularly come forward to help. And they bring with them a range of talents that improve our operation in so many ways. We hope to see many new and familiar faces at the Open House.”
