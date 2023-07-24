AMESBURY — After several years of planning and hard work, the public is invited to come out Aug. 24 for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School where students will begin their educational journey.
The opening ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. with key speakers addressing the audience, followed by the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. An open house will be held until 7:30 p.m.
“This could not have happened without the coordinated efforts of city officials, school administration, the school building committee, and the commitment and support of the community,” Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said.
The School Committee voted in 2020 to name the school after Shay, a 2005 Amesbury High School graduate who was killed in 2009 at age 22 during his second tour of duty in Iraq. He grew up in the city and enlisted in the Army soon after graduation.
The new school will serve students in prekindergarten through second grade, while Cashman Elementary School will serve the third through fifth grades.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said the speakers will include Gove; Shay’s mother, Holly Shay; the builders and herself.
“I’m just making some brief remarks,” McAndrews said.
She said the speaking portion will be followed with a tour of the building, including light refreshments in the cafeteria.
Gove expressed hope for a packed house for the grand opening and noted this will be the first time Amesbury has opened a new school in almost 50 years, with Cashman opening in 1975.
“This momentous occasion marks an important time in our history,” Gove said.
She shared what it has meant to herself and others involved with the school to see the plans become a reality.
“Shay Memorial is a wonderful example of what’s possible when we work together,” Gove said.
McAndrews said she excited to show off the new school to the community.
“It’s a change of culture, both from Cashman and AES, that really embraces the youth of our students and their developmental needs. It’s going to be amazing to show people how awesome it looks and how awesome it will serve our students,” McAndrews said.
She said there has been a lot of eager anticipation from the staff who will work in the new building.
“In June, I opened it up to staff members to come on over, and it was obviously less done than it was now, but they were blown away. They were grinning ear to ear,” McAndrews said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
