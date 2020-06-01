NEWBURYPORT — Merchants such as the owners of Grand Trunk Wine & Cheese at 53 Pleasant St. are preparing for the "new normal" as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and operating protocols continue to change in compliance with social distancing.
In a prerecorded Local Pulse broadcast Friday, Jeremy and Angela Kirkpatrick, the husband-and-wife team behind Grand Trunk, spoke with host Joe DiBiase about the changes they have seen as small-business owners and what they expect as they move into the summer months.
The Kirkpatricks opened their business in 2003 to share their love for European food and culture with the Greater Newburyport community. With social distancing, their customers haven't been able to browse the wine section or cheese and meat cases like they usually do.
Grand Trunk is now operating limited hours with curbside pickup and delivery options. The duo have done their best to improve their website offerings, post cooking videos, make products more visible in the windows and overall, work with people to suggest products and techniques.
"We've been doing this for so long," Angela said, explaining how customers trust them to make recommendations within their budget and catered to their needs.
They have found that a lot more people are cooking at home and looking for new ideas, so even the most niche items are being bought, especially as people get bored making the same meals over and over again.
"Things that were kind of stagnant are just really coming in and going out the door again," Angela said. "It's good to see that all parts of the store are being utilized."
The Kirkpatricks travel around Europe and North America each year, meeting with food and wine producers to improve their selections.
"Food is a fun thing," Jeremy said, adding that customers have been more creative with products as of late.
"It's a happy thing," he said, "and we love making people happy by providing them with fun, interesting, unique and oftentimes, very rare products."
Looking ahead, the Kirkpatricks agreed that the City Council proposal to close parts of State and Pleasant streets to make room for expanded outdoor seating is "a great idea" for restaurants.
While she doesn't necessarily know how it will affect their business and or how delivery trucks would be able to reach shops, Angela said, "We'll just cross that road when it happens."
Until now, she said they have been like "a deer in the headlights," focusing mainly on their own business, but now they want to connect with other merchants and see how they can work together to help the community recover.
Later in the broadcast, DiBiase spoke with Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane, a co-sponsor behind the proposed order to expand restaurant seating to some streets.
"The real challenge is everybody's business is different and everybody's operating differently right now," Lane said. "We're not looking to upset anybody or interrupt what they have going on."
The Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development and Committee of the Whole is reviewing the proposal, trying to figure out the schedule for closing down portions of city streets and what that would look like, whether it's Thursday to Saturday or the whole week.
"People are creatures of habit, so if you interrupt it too much or make too many changes, it's going to be harmful to people rather than helpful," Lane said.
To listen to the full broadcast, go to www.newburyportnews.com/LocalPulse.
