NEWBURY — Sen. Bruce Tarr and Robin Lawson, chair of the Newbury Cultural Council, announced the award of 18 grants totaling $7,725 for cultural programs.
Grant recipients include Wonderland Spectacle Co. Art and Nature Video for Kids, the Triton Music Parents Organization, the Newbury Senior Center, Theater in the Open’s “Spring Panto” and the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival.
The Newbury Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 communities in the commonwealth. The program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities each year, according to a press release.
The state Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates money to each community.
Decisions about which activities to support are made at the community level by a board of municipally appointed volunteers. The members of the Newbury Cultural Council are Jeanne Anderson, Bart Bracken, Minnie Flanagan, Lloyd Hamovit, Robin Lawson, Michelle Ouellette, Margaret Russell and Amy Thurlow.
“Local volunteers make this system work, and their time and expertise is a critical factor in ensuring effective investments of state funds,” said Tarr, R-Gloucester, in the release. “They make limited resources go as far as possible, and they make the tough decisions about which projects should be supported. Thanks to them, the arts, sciences and humanities are part of people’s everyday lives in every community across the state.”
Statewide, more than $3.3 million will be distributed by local cultural councils in 2021. Grants will support an enormous range of grass-roots activities: concerts, exhibitions, radio and video productions, field trips for schoolchildren, after-school youth programs, writing workshops, historical preservation efforts, lectures, First Night celebrations, nature and science education programs for families and town festivals. Nearly half of these funds support educational activities for young people. The Newbury Cultural Council will seek applications again beginning in the fall. Applications and more information about the program are available online at www.mass-culture.org or email newburymaculturalcouncil@gmail.com.
This year’s grant recipients are:
The Bay State: A Multicultural Landscape
Byfield Community Arts Center
Cantemus Chamber Chorus
Chainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock ‘n’ Roll – Live
Duo Pianists, Whipple & Morales in Concert
First Parish Church Burying Ground
Henry the Juggler
Newbury Public Library
Newbury Senior Center
Newburyport Chamber Music Festival
Newburyport Choral Society
Newburyport Documentary Film Festival
Newburyport Literary Festival
Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay 2021
Theater in the Open
Salisbury Art Stroll
Triton Music Parents Organization – Triton Viking Television
Wonderland Spectacle Co. Art and Nature Video for Kids.
