NEWBURY — Some of the town’s oldest records will be better preserved in the new year, thanks to the efforts of recently retired Town Clerk Leslie Haley.
As one of her last official tasks in office, Haley – whose last day was Dec. 31 – secured $120,730 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to safeguard 100 volumes of historic materials. She described 30 volumes as “in desperate need.”
“I don’t touch those books because I’m just afraid they’re going to disintegrate in my hands,” Haley said.
Interim Town Clerk Gretchen Girard assumed her new duties Tuesday.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, guaranteed an unprecedented $1.9 trillion in direct financial relief to municipalities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Replacing lost revenue for the public sector; providing premium pay for essential workers; and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure are among the uses for the money. Unused funding is returned to the ARPA account. Municipalities have until the end of 2024 to use the money.
At the final Select Board meeting of 2022, Haley used a slide presentation to make a case for the proposed expenditure.
Featured on the slides were photos of the town treasurer’s official book from 1764; a volume listing contributions to the church from 1707; Newbury’s militia enrollment dated 1912; minutes of Select Board meetings from 1688 to 1728; the Paupers Register, spanning 1828 to 1852; and proprietors records circa 1635.
The entries in the volumes boast handwriting that Haley describes as “an art in itself” and are inked on handmade paper in some cases.
“We were not the United States then – we were the United Colonies,” Haley said.
One of her favorite documents is The Book of Earmarks, which literally indicates “the marks that they put in cattles’ ears back in the day,” Haley said, noting that this volume is one of only three of its kind still in existence nationwide.
The process to preserve the historic materials involves testing and treating the paper; placing the pages within individual sheets in protective plastic sheaths; and then rebinding the volume.
Records documenting the history of the town’s marriages, births and deaths are already preserved using this method and can be seen on the town’s website. A permanent storage spot within a vault in Newbury’s permanent Town Hall will eventually house the historical documents, but for now they are stored in “three huge cabinets,” Haley said.
“It’s crazy, old stuff and it’s really neat to look at,” she said. “We want people to be able to see it forever – but the way it’s going right now, it’s not going to last.”
With members J.R. Colby and Dana Packer absent, the Select Board unanimously approved Haley’s request 3-0. It also approved ARPA funding to complete fiber networking throughout municipal buildings, including the elementary school.
With these two approvals, Newbury’s ARPA fund balance stands at $17,000.
