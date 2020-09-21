NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Community Butterfly Garden recently landed a $250 Plant Something Bee-eautiful grant from the Keep Massachusetts Beautiful organization.
Walt Thompson, who along with city Parks Director Lise Reid and other volunteers helps manage the garden, plans to use the money to plant more sun-loving plants along the Clipper City Rail Trail.
“The Community Butterfly Garden attracts passers-by as much as it does butterflies and birds,” Thompson said in a press release. “It’s a very calming and meditative place. Everyone seems to smile as they look at the variety of blooms.”
The garden occupies about 624 square feet along the rail trail near its intersection with Parker Street in Newbury. Over the past three years, 29 volunteers have donated plants, water barrels and money.
Bees and other pollinators are in serious decline around the world.
The monarch butterfly population has declined 90% over the past 20 years, according to the Pollinator Partnership.
Pollinators, including 20,000 species of wild bees, contribute to the growth of fruit, vegetables and flowering plants. Plants that depend on pollination make up 35 percent of global crop production volume, according to the release.
The decline of pollinators is caused by habitat destruction; the overuse of pesticides that include neonicotinoids; farming practices that eliminate patches of wildflowers and cover crops; parasites and pathogens; as well as climate change, the release said.
“Our Plant Something Bee-eautiful program is all about beautifying public spaces while also restoring natural habitats for pollinators,” said Neil Rhein, executive director of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful. “Bees and other pollinators are an essential link in our food chain and this program provides funding toward a solution. We’re pleased to support the Newburyport Community Butterfly Garden in this effort.”
Plans for the garden include the planting of additional perennials and a small “pollinator hotel.”
For more on Keep Massachusetts Beautiful: www.keepmassbeautiful.org.
To learn more about the Community Butterfly Garden, email Walt Thompson at nbpt108@icloud.com.
