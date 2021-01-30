BOSTON – The release of $50 million in one-time state funding to help local school districts, charter schools and education collaboratives with costs related to the pandemic includes about $1 million for schools in the First and Second Essex districts of the Massachusetts House.
In a joint press release, state Reps. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, said the money is help with costs associated with safely operating and educating students during the pandemic.
Kelcourse and Mirra said the schools in their districts are scheduled to receive $1.04 million under the COVID-19 Response, Remote Learning and Student Support Grants program.
The First Essex District, which Kelcourse represents, will see $261,325 and the Second Essex District, which Mirra represents, will see $779,225. The House and Senate recently authorized funding for the program as part of the fiscal 2021 state budget.
Funding includes the following:
Amesbury: $89,050
Newburyport: $72,250
Triton: $100,025
Georgetown: $42,850
Haverhill: $534,025
Whittier: $66,725
Masconomet: $53,550
Pentucket: $82,075
Districts can use the money for such things as the purchase of personal protective equipment and hygienic supplies, and for the costs associated with socially distanced, on-site learning, as well as remote and hybrid learning.
The money can also be used to help low-income and other vulnerable student populations overcome technological impediments to learning, and to ensure that students have equal access to social services, mental health and behavioral health resources, according to the release.
The funding will be distributed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in two equal installments, with the first payment scheduled to arrive in early February and the balance at the end of April.
