NEWBURYPORT — Amesbury and Newburyport have launched the Small Business Relief Grant Program, offering up to $10,000 to qualified small businesses with five or fewer employees affected by COVID-19.
Up to $400,000 is available to each city. The Amesbury Department of Community and Economic Development will administer the grant program on behalf of both communities.
Small businesses can apply for money to pay their rent or mortgage, employee wages and technical assistance.
The grant cannot cover major equipment purchases, the purchase of property, construction, business expansion or lobbying.
Business can apply by downloading the PDF fillable application, or by using the online form on the program website. Applications will be accepted until the grant money is disbursed, though applications submitted by Sept. 11 at noon will be given priority.
For more information or to apply online, visit www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/webforms/small-business-relief-grant-program.
