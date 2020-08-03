AMESBURY – The city received two grants totaling almost $200,000 to install eight electric vehicle charging stations at three locations.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said Friday the city's Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs received grants from two sources – the state Electronic Vehicle Incentive Program for $34,292 and the National Grid rebate program for $164,761 – for a total of $199,054.
This grant funding does not require a match from the City of Amesbury.
Gove said in a release the three locations will have ChargePoint EV Chargers installed, with eight stations accommodating 10 electric vehicles, in the City Hall parking lot, the Water Street lower parking lot, and the Friend Street parking lot, behind Morning Buzz.
When the stations are installed, drivers will be able to use the ChargePoint stations to charge their electric vehicles for a nominal market-based fee. The fee is still being determined, but the intent is to generate sufficient money to cover the cost to the city for electricity and maintenance, the mayor said.
The chargers are compatible with all models except Tesla.
The new EV stations should be fully installed and ready to use within three weeks, depending on weather conditions for construction.
“It’s wonderful to see more EV stations being installed in Amesbury," Gove said in the release. "It’s my hope that having more accessible stations will encourage residents to consider purchasing electric vehicles, which emit fewer pollutants. I’m proud to see Amesbury continue to grow our green programs."
Tom Barrasso, Amesbury's director of energy and environmental affairs, said the boost in electric vehicle charging capacity is part of the city's overall energy reduction efforts.
"However, it goes beyond the basic energy conservation measures by making the city into a hub for vehicles using an alternative motor vehicle fuel, that being electricity," he said. "With a global move toward the electrification of many daily functions such as EVs, building HVAC, hot water and cooking, Amesbury is laying the groundwork for the infrastructure of the future."
He said that with the city "at the center point for Routes I-95, I-495 and 110, we hope to make Amesbury an EV destination and reduce the volume of petroleum air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.”
