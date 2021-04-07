NEWBURYPORT — The annual Great Chefs fundraiser to benefit the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association will be from April 25 to May 1 and feature more than a dozen Greater Newburyport restaurants.
By purchasing a voucher, supporters can enjoy a two- or three-course meal – depending on the restaurant – with a dine-in meal or takeout from a participating restaurant.
Participating restaurants include The American Barbecue, Rowley; Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar, Crave, Phat Cats and Ristorante Molise, all in Amesbury; Carry Out Café, Metzy's Cantina, Michael's Harborside, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, The Poynt, and Sea Level Oyster Bar, all in Newburyport; Capri Seaside Italian Grille & Bar and Seaglass Restaurant and Lounge, both in Salisbury.
Each voucher purchased supports the local restaurant community and the AJH Aid Association. There also will be raffles, mystery bags and an online auction.
Vouchers can be purchased online. For more information, visit ajh.org/greatchefs or call 978-463-1176.
BankProv is the presenting sponsor while Beth Israel Lahey Health and the AJH Aid Association are hosts.
