PLUM ISLAND — The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy recently confirmed a great white shark sighting off Plum Island. The July 9 sighting was recorded and uploaded onto the AWSC’s Sharktivity app.
AWSC operates the Sharktivity App using acoustic tags applied to free-swimming sharks as well as publicly submitted photos. Its current research examines movement and behavior with a focus on public safety.
App sightings are fed by researchers, safety officials, and users that upload photos for confirmation. By enabling app users to report shark sightings and upload photos for confirmation, AWSC is effectively crowd-sourcing critical data points on where sharks are spotted so as to reduce encounters and promote safety.
Data from sharks with acoustic tags and Smart Position and Temperature Tags (SPOT) are also available on the app, according to its website.
The confirmed sighting comes less than a month after a satellite-tagged white shark “pinged” less than a nautical mile off Jenness Beach in Rye, New Hampshire.
While white sharks frequent New Hampshire and Massachusetts waters from May through October, they often go undetected.
The presence of both white sharks and seals in New England’s coastal waters today is considered a conservation success story. Fifty years ago, these animals were both heavily exploited by humans, but have since rebounded thanks to environmental legislation such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act and protections on white sharks.
Shark attacks against people are extremely rare in Massachusetts. Before a fatal encounter between a white shark and a surfer in Wellfleet in the fall of 2018, the last person fatally attacked by a shark in Massachusetts was recorded in 1936, according to the AWSC.
