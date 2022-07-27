NEWBURYPORT — Most people recognize national Shark Week, happening now, by watching the films "Jaws" or "Sharknado."
But on Sunday morning, local resident Dave Buxbaum and his son, Hugh, got to watch something most people have never seen: a bonafide great white shark swimming alongside their boat.
The duo were onboard their 22-foot-long center console craft heading toward their lobster traps just south of the Merrimack River's mouth around 6:45 a.m. when Hugh Buxbaum spotted the dorsal fin cutting through the roughly 30-foot-deep water.
"I said, 'Hey look at that, I think it's a shark," Dave Buxbaum said.
For the next 20 minutes or so, the Buxhams did their best to get closer to the behemoth, which they soon realized was not just any shark but a great white.
"Yeah, it was crazy," Dave Buxbaum said, adding that the shark did not seem bothered by their efforts. "It was just swimming slowly."
Eventually, they decided to steer straight for it to get a closer look. The idea worked and soon they were almost face to face with the estimated 12-foot-long fish.
After capturing the shark on video and in dozens of photos, the Buxbaums motored back to the Newburyport docks and alerted the harbormaster's office. They then submitted the video and photos to the Chatham-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which confirmed the great white shark sighting and placed it on its interactive map of great white shark appearances.
The conservancy supports research of the apex predators, helps improve public safety, and educates the public about the sharks, according to its website.
An email to the conservancy for more information was not returned.
The Buxbaums also showed the video and photos to folks at Surland Bait & Tackle shop on Plum Island. Surfland then put the material on its website (www.surflandbt.com/shark-week-for-real).
Asked if they were ever in fear for their safety, Dave Buxbaum said there were moments when they were nervous, especially when they were very close to it, but for the most part they were simply in awe.
"It was cool, what else can you say?" he said.
The Buxbaums checked all their lobster traps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.