WEST NEWBURY — The Planning Board hopes to meet next month with the landscape architect who is developing options for expanding in the future accessibility to the Mill Pond recreation area.
Since March, consultant Trent Lloyd has worked with various stakeholders to gather insights into what type of project they might favor when it comes to a more accessible trail way near the pond. Trent examined existing site conditions — including wetlands delineation — and explored possible ways vehicles could drive down in front of the pond, and around the Mill Pond building, to an enlarged parking lot and an exit. She has developed two design options that could possibly be morphed into one, Town Planner Leah Zambernardi told the planners on Tuesday.
Lloyd seeks a pre-application conference with the board, and a public hearing before finalizing her concept. Her charge also includes a 50% construction plan and construction cost estimates.
Board member Ray Cook said reviewing options now makes sense.
“It’s easier to make adjustments now (rather) than when the plan becomes harder baked,” he said.
“I would be very interested in hearing the upshot of all the meetings she’s had,” said the town’s newest Planning Board member, Deb Hamilton. Hamilton was elected to the board at the May 2 Town Election.
During a discussion on the project last month, planners appeared mixed in their support for the idea.
“I can only imagine the cost of this — and we have many costly projects already around town,” Board member Brian Murphey commented at the time.
According to Town Manager Angus Jennings, Brad Buschur, acting on behalf of the Open Space Committee, initiated a request for $30,000 in matching funds from the Community Preservation Act account for a pending Mass Trails grant. The CPA application describes the trail as “meeting or exceeding ADA compliance” by creating a universally accessible trail for wildlife viewing and fishing, picnic area, dog wading area, and the Mill Pond building.
But during a visioning session in March, Lloyd clarified that providing access doesn’t mean the pathway will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. Instead, she envisions a 6 to 8 foot wide, crushed granite trail with inclines that are manageable for people pushing strollers, using a wheelchair, and for the elderly and people with mobility issues.
Once the funding was approved, the project shifted to the responsibility of Jennings’ office. Under the Mill Pond Management Plan, entities with standing with regard to Mill Pond include the Mill Pond Committee, the Conservation Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Select Board. The Open Space Committee and West Newbury Riding and Driving Club are also actively engaged with the area, Jennings noted.
“The Mill Pond Committee’s approval is needed for use of the area by outside organizations, other than for the athletic fields, for which Parks and Rec oversees scheduling,” Jennings said, “At the end of the day, the land is under the care and custody of the Select Board, and subject to a Conservation Restriction held by Essex County Greenbelt, so their approval would be needed for any work there whatsoever.”
Buschur praised the Mill Pond Committee, whom he said has collaborated with the Open Space Committee since the project started. The trail project would provide accessible, close-to-home waterfront recreational opportunities.
“I believe most residents would be proud to invest in Mill Pond. The space is a gem,” Buschur said.
He wants visitors to come away with the impression that the town appreciates this unique natural resource and invests in its upkeep. The space should be clean, well-drained, and regularly maintained, he said. A trail that can lead to the Butterfly Field or the hayfield would be good. Enabling more fishing on the pond — maybe even putting in a fish ladder to assist with migration — were cited as some long term goals. Buschur contends there’s a misperception among some residents that the pond is polluted. He’d like to see a day when people feel comfortable paddling boats across the water.
Health Agent Paul Sevigny observed that the pond is subject to algal blooms and potential bacteria levels, especially during the warmer months. Were the pond opened to swimming, a testing program would need to be initiated, he said.
When voters approved spending CPA funds last year, the purpose listed in the warrant was for “costs and expenses pertaining to the design of an all-access trail and associated features at the Mill Pond.” The Finance Committee noted in its Appropriations Booklet that the funding was for the design of an “ADA compliant trail in the Mill Pond recreation area.”
Jennings stressed that the trail project had always been considered a long term initiative. “At this point it’s simply a resource area delineation, and a visioning process facilitated by a landscape architect,” he said.
In other business an application for a Special Permit for a Reduced Frontage Lot at 0 Middle Street by Gorman Homes, LLC. was withdrawn without prejudice and its public hearing was closed. The applicant may resubmit in the future if he chooses.
