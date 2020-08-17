NEWBURYPORT – The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry lost its second-ranking official Friday when Vice President Mark Iannuccillo announced he was taking a business development position with Salem Five Cents Savings Bank.
Reached by phone on his last day, Iannuccillo said the bank offered him a “tremendous opportunity” that he could not pass up.
“I’m sad to move on from the Chamber. It’s been a great place to work,” Iannuccillo said.
In a written statement, Iannuccillo said the last 2½ years at the Chamber had “flown by” and he would miss being in Newburyport and working side by side with local leaders and business owners.
“But I am confident that the Chamber will continue to lead our community toward sustainable economic growth, advocate a pro-business climate for our members, build upon the area’s educational foundations, and execute the communities’ vision to improve the quality of life. I am proud of the work that we have done as an organization and community as we navigated through COVID-19,” Iannuccillo said in his statement.
Chamber President Frank Cousins said a search committee has already begun looking for a new vice president.
“We’re going to miss Mark. He’s been great to work with him,” Cousins said, adding that when Iannuccillo told him of his opportunity to work with Salem Five, Cousins encouraged him to take the position.
Cousins said Iannuccillo’s communication skills and personable nature made him a success in the community and will translate well at his new company.
“It’s a good move for him,” Cousins said.
The 35-year-old Iannuccillo lives in South Hampton, N.H., with his wife and two sons. And because his wife works at a local bank, he will still be poking his head around the city from time to time, he said.
Iannuccillo said that thanks to collaborations between city and state leaders, along with business stakeholders, the city was in a strong position to excel despite challenges presented by lockdowns and closures related to the pandemic.
“We’re in a really good position to push forward,” Iannuccillo said.
Anyone interested in applying for Iannuccillo’s former position is encouraged to contact Cousins at fcousins@newburyportchamber.org.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
