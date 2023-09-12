NEWBURYPORT — Although the city fared better than other Merrimack Valley communities when it came to Friday’s intense storm, hundreds of local electric customers were left in the dark for several hours, including Anna Jaques Hospital, Market Basket and even Mayor Sean Reardon.
About 660 Newburyport customers lost power after the swift-moving thunderstorm tore through the region starting around 3:30 p.m., according to Reardon.
The hardest hit area of the city was around the Highland Avenue hospital all the way to Storey Avenue. Reardon said most customers, including himself, saw their lights go back on by midnight.
“National Grid was very responsive,” Reardon said.
The storm caused numerous trees to fall down with Reardon singling out Sylvester Street near the hospital and Jefferson Street as areas where Department of Public Services crews were especially busy.
The city’s response even drew resources away from Newburyport High School on Friday where the Clippers football team was playing its first home game of the season against Essex Tech. A home football game typically includes the presence of two Newburyport police officers to monitor gate receipts and keep an eye on the crowd.
As a result of the storm cleanup, that number was down to one in the form of School Resource Officer Kyle McElroy. The Clippers won the game, which featured a downpour in the third quarter, 39-14.
Reardon said there was no serious consideration given to canceling the game considering the school had power throughout the night.
Anna Jaques remained fully functional during the power outage thanks to a battery of generators. However, Reardon noted it was rare to the see the hospital off the grid for hours.
“An unusual situation,” Reardon said.
A hospital spokesperson said power was restored around 5 a.m. Saturday and there was no impact to the health and safety of patients.
“Anna Jaques Hospital was among the businesses and residences in Newburyport that were impacted by the power outage caused by a severe thunderstorm and strong winds on Friday afternoon, Sept. 8. The hospital’s emergency generator system was activated and continued to power the hospital as National Grid worked to restore power,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The power outage also played havoc at Market Basket with its frozen food, dairy and deli sections taking hard hits, according to a social media post seen by The Daily News.
Officials in Salisbury and Amesbury also reported their communities got off relatively easy, stormwise.
“We had maybe between 12 and 20 calls. They were for the most part minor in nature. Almost all of them were either for trees down on power lines or trees contacting power lines. We did have one report of a tree into a building, but it didn’t turn out to be anything significant. Thankfully our DPW (Department of Public Works) was able to clean things up pretty quickly,” Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said.
Amesbury Communications Director William Donohue had a similar report for the city.
“Our office didn’t take any calls but police responded to several downed trees as well as alarm calls due to loss of power. DPW reported some trees in wires that National Grid responded to,” Donohue said.
Other Essex County communities weren’t as fortunate. Andover and North Andover schools were closed Monday due to the ongoing aftermath of the storm, which left communities with extensive power outages and debris on roads and sidewalks.
National Grid said power had been restored to 63,000 customers throughout the region as of Sunday morning. More restorations, if not all, were expected by early Monday.
The utility company described Andover, North Andover, Lawrence and Chelmsford as “the hardest hit cities and towns in the state,” according to a social media post.
Daily News reporter Matt Petry and Eagle-Tribune reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
