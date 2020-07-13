A dramatic increase in voting by mail is expected this fall and local municipal clerks say they will be ready for it, one way or the other.
Gov. Charlie Baker last week signed a new law that will allow Massachusetts residents to vote by mail without using an absentee ballot.
Secretary of State William Galvin’s office is expected to send out vote-by-mail applications by Wednesday for the state primary election Sept. 1. The applications are to be sent to all 4.5 million of the state’s voters who registered before July 1.
Local towns, including Merrimac and Rowley, have already conducted their spring town elections, so they have had some experience in tallying votes in the middle of a global pandemic.
Merrimac has 5,311 registered voters. Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said 937 people voted in the spring town election June 22, including roughly 720 who voted by mail.
“Merrimac has a large senior citizen population,” she said. “These are people who are at high risk for COVID-19.”
Lay Sabbagh said many senior citizens in town were happy to vote by mail. They included four who sent personalized thank-you notes to her office.
“That has never happened to me before,” she said. “I have also heard from people who are very concerned that they’re not going to be able to exercise their privilege to vote in person. But we will, of course, allow people to vote in person.”
Lay Sabbagh said all ballots will be secured when they reach Town Hall and she will be ready, whether her office is designed to handle the coming electoral storm or not.
“I will handle this,” Lay Sabbagh said. “I will have people available to me who have already stepped up to the plate and have volunteered their time to make this happen. And, wherever we hold voting, we will make sure that people are safe and are social distancing.”
Rowley Town Clerk Susan Hazen said about 250 of the 343 ballots cast in the spring town election were sent by mail.
“That is a lot for a town election,” Hazen said. “Normally, you would see about 100 absentee ballots for a town election because everyone usually comes out. But we knew that the whole dynamic was different this year.”
Hazen said her office only recently received instructions from Galvin’s office and she believes there will be plenty to figure out before the primary.sans-serif
“We have asked for apples and oranges, and they are offering us avocados,” Hazen said. “So we haven’t figured out all of the rules. To the state’s credit, they have said that they do believe it needs to be tweaked if you are going to handle the vast majority of people through the mail.”
While some towns may have already dealt with a municipal election this year, cities have not. But Amesbury City Clerk Christine Dixon said she believes her office is well-prepared to deal with mail-in voting.
“We were already doing absentee ballots and we were doing some early voting by mail before,” Dixon said. “So this really doesn’t change a whole lot for us, other than the volume.”
Dixon said she believes Amesbury has plenty of good practices in place to deal with an influx of mail-in voting.
“Like any election year, there are going to be things that we will have to work out,” she said. “But I’m not too worried about it. We haven’t really had a run-through like towns have, but then again, a presidential election is a whole other ballgame and has a much larger volume than other elections.
“But I am also concerned about my election workers,” she added. “I want to make sure that they feel comfortable working and we have the right supplies for them. So, if we can encourage people to vote by mail, I don’t see why not.”
Dixon said her main concern is protecting vulnerable residents during a global pandemic.
“Whatever happens, we’ll figure it out,” Dixon said. “But I would rather encourage people to vote by mail. I would rather do that than risk people getting sick. It’s important that people still have access to voting and I think this is a really good opportunity to provide that.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
