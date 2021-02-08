SALISBURY - Four Greater Newburyport communities were among 239 fire departments across the state slated to receive nearly $2 million in grants to fund fire education programs for children and older adults.
Groveland, Georgetown, Merrimac and Salisbury will each receive a $4,692 Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E) grant and a $2,480 Senior SAFE grant.
“Since 1996, the S.A.F.E. program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people. This collaboration contributed to a major accomplishment. No children died in fires in Massachusetts last year.”
The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the S.A.F.E. program began. The Senior SAFE program is in its seventh year, providing firefighters with the funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population – seniors.
“Home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters with senior agencies help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home for longer,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said.
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE programs were successful because of trained firefighters who deliver education to children and older adults.
"The fire departments being supported in these public education efforts are increasing the safety of the people in their communities," Ostroskey said.
The S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE Programs provide $1.9 million through the Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments. The programs are administered by the state Department of Fire Services.
