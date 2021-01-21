SALISBURY — First responders, nursing home residents and employees have been receiving doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine since last month, but the town's health director wants to see a more efficient vaccination rollout as the state expands the program.
Salisbury is working with Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Rowley and Georgetown in regionalizing the distribution of the Moderna vaccine.
Jack Morris, the health director in Salisbury, said about 500 first responders in those eight communities have received the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1 of the rollout.
"I would say we have gotten to about 70 to 75% of the first responders," he said. "We have between 100 and 150 remaining doses but we need to figure out how we're going to distribute those within the groups remaining in Phase 1."
No decision has been made on whether the eight communities would distribute the remaining vaccine on their own or as a group, Morris said.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that Fenway Park would join Gillette Stadium as a mass vaccination site in February. Baker also laid out plans to potentially distribute the COVID-19 vaccine through pharmacies such as CVS or in supermarkets like Stop & Shop.
"They are just getting to this now?" Morris said. "This should have all been laid out already. This doesn't surprise me in the least when it comes to the state. It is dysfunctional."
Amesbury Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said virtually every department of the city has been flooded with phone calls lately from people wondering when they will be vaccinated.
"People just kind of find a phone number and call right now and are asking what the distribution will look like," Thayer said. "We don't have the information yet but, as soon as we do, we are going to share it here and we will send out a Reverse 911 call so that people are as aware of the situation as possible."
Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout has been reserved for people 65 and over, as well as school, transit, grocery, utility, sanitation, agricultural, public works and public health workers.
Although Phase 2 has been scheduled to take place between February and April, Phase 1 appears to be going slower than anticipated and will not be complete until late February, according to Morris.
"The state is telling us that Phase 2 is not going to start until the end of February, so it has already been bumped out," Morris said.
Phase 3 will be for the general public and is slated for April through June.
The vaccine requires two doses to be effective and will be free to those who are vaccinated. But people expecting the experience to be something similar to getting their annual flu shot will be in for a surprise, according to Morris.
"This won't be like a flu clinic," Morris said. "In that case, you take out the vaccine and, if you want to use it or not, you can put it back in the refrigerator. This vaccine, you puncture the seal, you have to give out 10 doses or they go bad."
Morris added that a flu clinic only requires a recipient to wait about five minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects from the vaccine. That will not be the case with the Moderna drug.
"With this, you will have to have a 15-minute minimum observation for everybody and have paramedics there," Morris said. "For some people with underlying conditions, that will be 30-minute observation. You also have to set them up so that everyone is socially distanced. That takes up a lot of room."
Morris put out a call to residents interested in volunteering to help administer the vaccine late last fall and said he was happy to have received some 120 sign-ups so far.
"I need to organize that and get people their credentials and find out what jobs they can do so that, when the call goes out, we will know what we have," he said.
Amesbury has also put out a call for medical professionals to help administer the vaccine locally. Interested volunteers can go to www.amesburyma.gov/public-health-department/webforms/covid-19-vaccination-volunteer-sign-up.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.