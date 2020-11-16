Greater Newburyport communities continue to see a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, mirroring trends across Massachusetts and the country as the pandemic rolls into the cold-weather months.
Newburyport has recorded 229 positive cases since March, with 51 counted in the previous 14 days as of Thursday, according to the latest weekly report from the state Department of Public Health.
The city's rate continued to climb since the previous week, when 220 total cases were reported.
In late October, Newburyport was designated as a "red" or "high risk" community, but was reduced to "yellow" or "moderate risk" Nov. 6 after the state revised its metrics for calculating those risk levels.
Now, communities with 10,000 to 50,000 residents are declared "red" when they have at least 10 average cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate of at least 5%.
Newburyport's daily incidence rate per 100,000 people is 20.5 for the 14-day period and its positivity rate is 2.65%, according to the report Thursday.
Overall, the city is seeing a "higher" change in percent positivity.
In neighboring Salisbury, the town has been elevated to a moderate risk level, with 19 active cases in the two-week period for an average daily incidence rate of 15.3 per 100,000 people.
Communities with a population of under 10,000 are given a "yellow" status when they have more than 15 active cases. Salisbury has had 109 cases total and a 3.57% positivity rate, according to the report.
Salisbury Health Director Jack Morris said the numbers in his town reflect the situation nationwide.
"I think you are going to see a lot of communities going from gray to green and into yellow," Morris said. "Then, a lot of them will probably go into red."
He said greater emphasis needs to be placed on stopping spread of the virus by the use of masks, social distancing and handwashing.
"That's the biggest thing, stopping the spread. But I wouldn't be surprised to see it continue," he said. "I wouldn't be shocked if it did. But, we will just have to deal with it and move forward."
Comparatively, Newbury has had a total of 43 cases with 14 reported in the 14-day period. The town is classified as "green" with a 1.4% positivity rate for the last two weeks.
Amesbury is also "green" with 251 total cases and 20 cases counted over 14 days. Its positivity rate is 2.21%.
Rowley has had 87 cases with 10 counted in the last two weeks. The town is labeled "gray" — the lowest and safest category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.