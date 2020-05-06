The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques Hospital on Wednesday decreased over the past 24 hours, but suspected cases rose slightly and the number of employees confirmed with the virus held steady.
In its daily update, the Beth Israel Lahey Health network said there were nine positive COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques (a decrease of two), which included two in the intensive care unit, and eight suspected cases, up one from the previous day.
In addition, the number of employees who tested positive for the coronavirus remains at five.
In Amesbury, Health Director Jack Morris said the city now has 156 positive cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Newburyport officials last reported 48 positive cases on Monday, but according to state data released Wednesday afternoon, the city has 51 cases.
Salisbury reported 36 cases, two less than previously. One death has been reported in town.
Elsewhere, Groveland remains at 14 positive cases of COVID-19, including three that are active with three homes under known quarantine, according to officials.
Also Wednesday, Seabrook reported having 25 confirmed cases, a number that has held steady for the past week, while Rowley still reported 26 positive COVID-19 cases, with 11 active, and Merrimac listed 19 positive cases.
State data puts Newbury at six cases.
