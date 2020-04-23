State health officials said Thursday that 178 people in Massachusetts died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,360.
The Department of Public Health reported 3,079 new cases and a total of 46,023 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide as of Thursday afternoon. Tests were performed on 195,076 people and 8% of those confirmed positive were in hospitals as of Wednesday.
Amesbury saw an increase of six new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours while Salisbury remained steady.
Jack Morris, the health director for both communities, said Thursday afternoon that Amesbury now has 36 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (up from 30 on Wednesday) but Salisbury remains stable at 19.
"I think the numbers in Salisbury are just backlogged by the state," Morris said. "There has been a backlog in entering the results."
Morris warned that the area could be experiencing its surge of COVID-19 cases this week and said the jump in Amesbury could be reflective of that.
"This is the little surge that we were expecting," Morris said. "It is supposed to be over within the next week or 10 days. It could still spike (Friday) or over the weekend. Hopefully, we will get over it sooner rather than later."
Elsewhere, according to information from the state Department of Public Health, Newburyport reported 38 positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Merrimac and Groveland each reported eight, Rowley had 16 cases, Georgetown reported 24, and both Newbury and West Newbury were reporting under five cases each.
In its daily update Thursday, the Beth Israel Lahey hospital network reported nine confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, including three in the intensive care unit, and 14 suspected cases, with one in the ICU. No employees were reported to be positive for the virus.
