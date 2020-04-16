The state Department of Public Health said Wednesday the number of deaths from COVID-19 reached 1,108, with nearly 30,000 infections reported statewide.
Mayor Donna Holaday reported there were 33 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Wednesday afternoon. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, according to an update on the city’s website.
To follow the city’s COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update
Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said Wednesday that Salisbury has 13 open, active cases of COVID-19. Amesbury now has 25 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to Morris.
In its daily emailed report, the Beth Israel Lahey network said there were three confirmed COVID-19 cases at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, including one in the intensive care unit, and six suspected inpatient cases. The hospital also reported two confirmed cases involving employees, the same number as reported Tuesday.
Beth Israel Lahey also said Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals had 45 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, with seven in the ICU and 38 suspected cases, including three in the ICU. A total of 43 employees were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 at the two hospitals.
