SALISBURY — Local artists may be close to their big break as cultural councils around the Greater Newburyport area will be accepting proposals for artistic grants until Oct. 17.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council gives millions of dollars to local cultural councils, based on town population, with local councils then deciding which programs and proposals they should provide grants to. While not every town may have its own individual cultural council, they all have access to one in their area.
Salisbury Cultural Council Chairperson Monique Greilich explained how each local council has their own priorities which determine what proposals are accepted.
“We are looking to fund projects that are designed to help local citizens,” Greilich said. “Here in Salisbury, we go with the bang-for-buck approach, so if you request $500 and your proposal only helps two people, you won’t get the money, and if you have a program that needs $1,000 but helps 75 people, then it will be approved.”
Each local council has their priorities available on their websites, which can all be found using massculturalcouncil.org. As much as these local councils help artists in the area, Greilich believes that they do just as much for the towns themselves.
“We are economic engines,” Greilich said. “People move to and visit towns with growing culture, whether it be better programs for kids, or more areas for tourists to spend money, these cultural councils help enrich communities and drive the economy in the right direction.”
Greilich said that so much of the success of these councils comes from collaboration, as multiple councils often come together to work on regional initiatives, and applicants for grants can apply to multiple councils to increase their odds of securing all the funding they need.
Amesbury Cultural Council Chairperson Margaret Leahy recently altered her council's mission statement to include improving accessibility, something she sees as the biggest issue for her to tackle.
“I think people feel that the artistic community is behind a paywall, and I want to change that,” Leahy said. “I want people to know that their local cultural councils are here and we are here to help people get into this community and succeed.”
One roadblock is how the Amesbury Cultural Council currently awards grants.
“We currently only operate on a reimbursement basis, which means artists fund their proposal themselves, and then they receive reimbursement afterward,” Leahy said. “I am really hoping we will switch to a direct grant, which will see artists receive the money up front.”
Leahy believes that switching to direct grants would encourage younger artists to apply. She encourages anyone interested in the arts to look into their local cultural council and get involved.
For more information on how to apply for a cultural council grant visit: massculturalcouncil.org.
