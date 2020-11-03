NEWBURYPORT — Local election officials enjoyed a day of quiet as they prepared for Tuesday's Election Day, which will be Greater Newburyport residents' last chance to cast ballots in the presidential race.
Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and Massachusetts residents who are registered but did not already vote early can cast ballots then.
"It's the calm before the storm," said City Clerk Richard Jones on Monday. "We're in pretty good shape because we've had so much help going into it."
The Department of Public Services unloaded election equipment at each of the city's polling places on Monday, and Jones spent much of the afternoon checking in with poll wardens, visiting polling places to make sure the equipment was set up properly, and answering last-minute inquiries from residents about voting.
Jones said he expects a "healthy" crowd of voters on Tuesday, although with 54% of the city's 15,000 registered voters already casting ballots early in person or by mail, he predicted crowds won't be overwhelming.
"We're confident that we're set up adequately in terms of social distancing, and we're expecting we'll be able to handle the lines tomorrow," said Jones on Monday.
The city will have more than 40 poll workers on deck Tuesday, most of whom Jones said will be working a full-day shift from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only a few poll workers are working half-day shifts.
"They're in it because they want to help," he said. "People want our democracy to work and it's our job to make sure it works."
There will be a police detail at each polling place, which is standard for every election.
Jones said this week marks the end of a long election season for the City Clerk's Office, which he said has been busy with election-related work since late summer.
"We started in the middle of August with early voting before the September primary, and we never stopped," said Jones. "It's been many long weeks up until this point."
He said that any mail-in ballots that come in before then will be processed, but won't be officially counted until Tuesday's voting period ends.
And without complications, Jones said he expects the city's results to be fully calculated by 10 p.m on Tuesday.
"We'll have results sometime Tuesday night, which is better than saying Wednesday morning," said Jones. "That's what our goal is."
Polling locations for Greater Newburyport communities are as follows:
Newburyport: Ward 1 residents will vote at People’s United Methodist Church, 64 Purchase St.; Ward 2 residents will vote at the former Brown School, corner of Lime and Milk streets; residents of Wards 3 and 4 will vote at Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St.; residents in Wards 5 and 6 will vote at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.; Plum Island residents will vote at the Plum Island Boat House, 300 Northern Blvd.
Amesbury: Voting takes place at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St.
Georgetown: Voting will at Penn Brook Elementary School, 68 Elm St.
Groveland: Voting will be at Town Hall, 183 Main St.
Merrimac: Voting will be at the Sweetsir School, 104 Church St.
Newbury: Voting will be at the fire station at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1. Voters in Precinct 2 will vote at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
Rowley: Voting will at St. Mary’s Hall, 202 Main St.
Salisbury: Voting will be at the Hilton Senior Center, 39 Lafayette Road.
Seabrook: Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Seabrook Community Center, 311 Lafayette Road. Residents who missed the deadline to register to vote, can register at the polls on Election Day.
West Newbury: Voting will be at the Town Annex, 381 Main St.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.