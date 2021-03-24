AMESBURY — Local restaurateurs and their customers are seeing a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but safety remains a daily special..
Restaurant workers, grocery store workers, agricultural workers, meat packers, and other food service workers became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. That rollout has a lot of people more optimistic these days.
Eric DiPesa, the general manager of the Barking Dog Bar and Grill, the Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar and the Ale House in Amesbury, said his employees are excited about being vaccinated as soon as they can.
"They're definitely going for it," DiPesa said. "More power to them. Anything that we can do to make each other more safe is an exciting prospect."
According to DiPesa, a sense of normalcy has begun to creep into his three restaurants ever since Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out began in February.
"We are seeing a lot of older diners these days," he said. "They are telling us this is the first time that they have been out ever since the pandemic began."
He said his returning customers are elated to be out for a simple bite to eat.
"They're really excited to be out for the first time in a long time," DiPesa said. "That is really what we're getting the most of – excitement."
DiPesa said each of his three restaurants was limited to take out and curbside service only for about four months last year and each opened up slowly to outdoor and then indoor dining.
"All of the staff that we called back came right back," DiPesa said. "They were ready to go and we are very lucky and thankful to have them. We had to go down to a skeleton crew really when this all happened. We all had to wear a lot of hats and do just about everything to the best of our ability just to survive."
Ted Epstein, the owner of Loretta in downtown Newburyport, said his restaurant never shut down and offered takeout service only for March 17 through June 8 before opening back up again for outdoor and indoor dining.
"The only limitation is, how many people are truly comfortable coming inside to dine?" Epstein said. "We are never really at capacity, except for maybe a couple of hours on a Friday and Saturday night."
Epstein said he and his employees have spent the past year keeping up with state and municipal safety guidelines to keep their doors open and their customers satisfied.
"The whole situation has been the proverbial work in progress," he said. "You find out one thing and then it changes and then something else changes. All you can do is just put one foot in front of the other. Then you try to go along with the rules and what you think your best practices are to accommodate them."
According to DiPesa, being a well-established group of restaurants helped his businesses make it through the darkest days of 2020.
"It really has been a matter of adaptation," he said. "Where things were difficult, we were able to adapt to them quickly, because we were fortunate enough to be in a position where we could do business. You're also going to keep it in the back of your head that there is a way out of this and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The question is, how do you get there?"
Epstein has maintained all along that the best way to get through the pandemic is to remain ever vigilant.
"I think we're coming through it and I believe the fact that we have been vaccinating so many people is helping," Epstein said. "But I also think that, because people are seeing the light at the of the tunnel, some people are letting their guard down. I don't think it's the time to let your guard down. We're going to get back to normal the fastest by doing what we have to to keep this down and not keep it up. I'm a big believer in that and I don't want to rush anything back."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.