The University of Wisconsin-Madison named the following students to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Amesbury: Cam Chambers, College of Letters and Science
Newburyport: Jeremy Laliberty, School of Business; Leah Lidsky, School of Business; and Emma Speck-Wayne, College of Letters and Science
* * *
North Shore Community College named the following students to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Amesbury: Nicholas Baxter, Caitlin Conrad, Isabella Fusco, Alexander Giurleo, Lian Grissino, Brady Harris, Matthew Houle, William Mauch, Emma Mendoza, Madison Morris, Isabelle Nagy, Photis Theodorou, Brittany Warner
Byfield: Laela Bisgrove, Sasha Burgess, Hannah Canning, Rylie Carter, Holly Harris, Chloe Hynes, Mary Sedler, Ariana Stearns
Georgetown: Paul Berkland, Jacquilyn Chicheleiro, Jessica Dupuis, Catherine Fitzgerald, Robert Giachinta, Helena Lacortiglia, Alexander Manning, Joshua Martinez, Alexis Mussaw, Deana Pistone, Curtis Putnam, Michelle Roberts, Charles Townsend
Groveland: Samantha Belmer, Kelly Coughter, Collin Hatt, Jordan Ligols, Brendan Oconnor, Ashley Riter, Brianne Saunders
Merrimac: Victoria Angers, Sharon Berry, Annmarie Debonis, Carly Mcgrath, Charlotte Merritt
Newbury: Maria Sherer
Newburyport: Ryan Aghoian, Jack Bryk, Trevor Foley, Rhea Givas, Patrick Kelly
Salisbury: James Driscoll, Kathryn Eaton, Shelby Hawkes, Anthony Sforza
Seabrook, NH: Patrick Owens
West Newbury: Christine Dodge
* * *
The following Fairfield University students received Deans List honors for the fall 2020 semester at the school in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Georgetown: Samantha Geberth and Samantha Lien
Merrimac: John Cain
Newburyport: Abigail Broadhurst
Rowley: Katherine Kircher
Salisbury: Sean Bellamy
* * *
The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Saint Michael's College for the fall 2020 semester in Colechester, Vermont.
Merrimac: Erin Mikson, a senior media studies and digital arts major
Newbury: Jensen Radner, a senior psychology major
Rowley: Aidan Gay-Killeen, a freshman environmental science major
Salisbury: Sarah McLellan, a senior English / international relations major
* * *
Endicott College in Beverly named the following students to its fall 2020 Dean's List.
Amesbury: Mya Kermelewicz, Psychology
Georgetown: Ana Collins, Nursing; Danielle Damico, Criminal Justice; Edward Fantasia, Accounting; Kailee Masse, Nursing; Ashley Olsen, Liberal Studies; Caitlin Reale, Hospitality Management; Cassandra Rio, Marketing Comm/Advertising; Noah Sarge, Computer Science
Groveland: Veronica Hart, Bioengineering; Noelle Lamattina, Nursing; Mikayla Lawless, Nursing; Emily Stys, Psychology; and Thomas Tompkins, Criminal Justice
Merrimac: Janet Dickens, Bioengineering; Olivia Fillion, Business Management; Kelley Smith, Hospitality Management; and Mia Thistlewood, Nursing
Newbury: Marielle Cassidy, Interior Design; Kylie Lorenzo, Biology/Biotechnology; Kylie Lorenzo, Biology/Biotechnology; and Lydia Popp, Interior Architecture
Newburyport: Rebecca Castonguay, Liberal Studies/Education; Alivia Collette, Marketing Comm/Advertising; Liliana Morris, Graphic Design; Ciara O'Malley, Exercise Science/Pre-AT; Alexandra Sadowski, Interior Architecture; Madeline Scally, Criminal Justice; Anne Siemasko, Exercise Science; and Alexandra Trego, Communication
Rowley: Timothy Amello, Computer Science; Katie Blouin, Libl Studies/Education; Eric Buczala, Computer Science; Molly Gagnon, Libl Studies/Education; and Margaret Rooney, Business Management.
Salisbury: Danielle Bradanese, Business Management; Rylee Lucia, Sport Management; Joseph Nicolo, Sport Management
* * *
St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, recently named Sean Bresnahan, of Amesbury, a psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts, to the fall 2020 dean's list.
* * *
The following area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Georgetown: Nicole Donnelly
Merrimac: Rachael Dobson
Newbury: Benjamin Robertson
Newburyport: Alyese Ferreira
Salisbury: Meagan Bragole
West Newbury: Lauren Triglione
* * *
Northeastern University recently named the following students to the dean's list for the fall semester.
Merrimac: Peter Olds, majoring in criminal justice/psychology; and Sarah Kern, majoring in nursing
Newbury: Juliana Orlandi, majoring in nursing; Erin Savage, majoring in health science; and Anna Bowden, majoring in nursing
Newburyport: Benjamin Boutselis, majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Melissa Robie, majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Caroline Cullen, majoring in business administration/psychology; Josef LaFranchise, majoring in computer science; Kassandra Boylan, majoring in mathematics/political science; Emily Laliberty, majoring in psychology; Jade Fiorilla, majoring in ecology & evolutionary biology; and Michael Finnegan, majoring in mechanical engineering
Rowley: Alyssa Cordes, majoring in cell and molecular biology; Keegan Ritchie, majoring in engineering; Elisabeth Lindholm, majoring in health science; and Justin Flodman, majoring in comp sci/business admin
West Newbury: Julianne Mozzer, majoring in bioengineering; and Liza Russell, majoring in mechanical engineering
