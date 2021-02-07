Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. High 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.