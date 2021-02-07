The University of Wisconsin-Madison named the following students to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

 

Amesbury: Cam Chambers, College of Letters and Science

Newburyport: Jeremy Laliberty, School of Business; Leah Lidsky, School of Business; and Emma Speck-Wayne, College of Letters and Science

* * *

North Shore Community College named the following students to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Amesbury: Nicholas Baxter, Caitlin Conrad, Isabella Fusco, Alexander Giurleo, Lian Grissino, Brady Harris, Matthew Houle, William Mauch, Emma Mendoza, Madison Morris, Isabelle Nagy, Photis Theodorou, Brittany Warner

Byfield: Laela Bisgrove, Sasha Burgess, Hannah Canning, Rylie Carter, Holly Harris, Chloe Hynes, Mary Sedler, Ariana Stearns

Georgetown: Paul Berkland, Jacquilyn Chicheleiro, Jessica Dupuis, Catherine Fitzgerald, Robert Giachinta, Helena Lacortiglia, Alexander Manning, Joshua Martinez, Alexis Mussaw, Deana Pistone, Curtis Putnam, Michelle Roberts, Charles Townsend

Groveland: Samantha Belmer, Kelly Coughter, Collin Hatt, Jordan Ligols, Brendan Oconnor, Ashley Riter, Brianne Saunders

Merrimac: Victoria Angers, Sharon Berry, Annmarie Debonis, Carly Mcgrath, Charlotte Merritt

Newbury: Maria Sherer

Newburyport: Ryan Aghoian, Jack Bryk, Trevor Foley, Rhea Givas, Patrick Kelly

Salisbury: James Driscoll, Kathryn Eaton, Shelby Hawkes, Anthony Sforza

Seabrook, NH: Patrick Owens

West Newbury: Christine Dodge

* * *

The following Fairfield University students received Deans List honors for the fall 2020 semester at the school in Fairfield, Connecticut.

 

Georgetown: Samantha Geberth and Samantha Lien

Merrimac: John Cain

Newburyport: Abigail Broadhurst

Rowley: Katherine Kircher

Salisbury: Sean Bellamy

 * * *

The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Saint Michael's College for the fall 2020 semester in Colechester, Vermont.

Merrimac: Erin Mikson, a senior media studies and digital arts major

Newbury: Jensen Radner, a senior psychology major

Rowley:  Aidan Gay-Killeen, a freshman environmental science major

Salisbury: Sarah McLellan, a senior English / international relations major

* * *

Endicott College in Beverly named the following students to its fall 2020 Dean's List.

 

Amesbury: Mya Kermelewicz, Psychology

Georgetown: Ana Collins, Nursing; Danielle Damico, Criminal Justice; Edward Fantasia, Accounting; Kailee Masse, Nursing; Ashley Olsen, Liberal Studies; Caitlin Reale, Hospitality Management; Cassandra Rio, Marketing Comm/Advertising; Noah Sarge, Computer Science

Groveland: Veronica Hart, Bioengineering; Noelle Lamattina, Nursing; Mikayla Lawless, Nursing; Emily Stys, Psychology; and Thomas Tompkins, Criminal Justice

Merrimac: Janet Dickens, Bioengineering; Olivia Fillion, Business Management; Kelley Smith, Hospitality Management; and Mia Thistlewood, Nursing

Newbury: Marielle Cassidy, Interior Design; Kylie Lorenzo, Biology/Biotechnology; Kylie Lorenzo, Biology/Biotechnology;  and Lydia Popp, Interior Architecture

Newburyport: Rebecca Castonguay, Liberal Studies/Education;  Alivia Collette, Marketing Comm/Advertising; Liliana Morris, Graphic Design; Ciara O'Malley, Exercise Science/Pre-AT; Alexandra Sadowski, Interior Architecture; Madeline Scally, Criminal Justice; Anne Siemasko, Exercise Science; and Alexandra Trego, Communication

Rowley: Timothy Amello, Computer Science; Katie Blouin, Libl Studies/Education; Eric Buczala, Computer Science; Molly Gagnon, Libl Studies/Education; and Margaret Rooney, Business Management.

Salisbury: Danielle Bradanese, Business Management; Rylee Lucia, Sport Management; Joseph Nicolo, Sport Management

* * *

St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, recently named Sean Bresnahan, of Amesbury, a psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts, to the fall 2020 dean's list. 

* * *

The following area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

 

Georgetown: Nicole Donnelly

Merrimac: Rachael Dobson

Newbury: Benjamin Robertson

Newburyport: Alyese Ferreira

Salisbury: Meagan Bragole

West Newbury: Lauren Triglione

* * *

Northeastern University recently named the following students to the dean's list for the fall semester.

Merrimac: Peter Olds, majoring in criminal justice/psychology; and Sarah Kern, majoring in nursing

Newbury: Juliana Orlandi, majoring in nursing; Erin Savage, majoring in health science; and Anna Bowden, majoring in nursing

Newburyport: Benjamin Boutselis, majoring in behavioral neuroscience; Melissa Robie, majoring in behavioral neuroscience;  Caroline Cullen, majoring in business administration/psychology; Josef LaFranchise, majoring in computer science; Kassandra Boylan, majoring in mathematics/political science; Emily Laliberty, majoring in psychology;  Jade Fiorilla, majoring in ecology & evolutionary biology; and Michael Finnegan, majoring in mechanical engineering

 

Rowley: Alyssa Cordes, majoring in cell and molecular biology; Keegan Ritchie, majoring in engineering; Elisabeth Lindholm, majoring in health science; and Justin Flodman, majoring in comp sci/business admin

West Newbury: Julianne Mozzer, majoring in bioengineering; and Liza Russell, majoring in mechanical engineering

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you