NEWBURYPORT -- There will be no parades or graveside ceremonies but people in Greater Newburyport will still have ways to commemorate Memorial Day this weekend.
Kevin Hunt, the director of Veterans Services for Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury, spoke with Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Grove via Facebook live Thursday.
"Memorial Day is more than any barbecue," Hunt said. "A lot of people have their first barbecue of the year and that is nice but, if you aren't going to be barbecuing (at 3 p.m.), there is going to be a national minute of silence. We are asking that you take that time and stop to think about your own relatives, friends or anyone in particular who served this country. It might make a better day for you if you did that."
According to Hunt, the COVID-19 crisis has forced cancellation of all traditional Memorial Day observances in his coverage area but the city of Amesbury is asking residents to decorate their doors, windows and yards in honor of those who have served this weekend, all the way up until July 4.
Gove suggested that people do what they can to memorialize the fallen.
"You could put some flowers in your front doors, your front lawns," Gove said. "You could put out some flags or, I myself went out and got some red, white and blue flowers to put on my front lawn."
The Salisbury selectmen are expected to lay a wreath of flowers at the Veterans Memorial in Salisbury Square Monday morning and virtual Memorial Day commemorations will also be aired on PortMedia, Amesbury Community Television and MerrimacTV over the weekend, (check local listings.)
According to AAA Northeast Massachusetts spokesperson Mary Maguire, the COVID-19 crisis has dramatically decreased travel in the United States, making this weekend on the roads unlike any other.
"We were looking at record travel during the Memorial Day weekend in 2019 which saw of 43 million Americans traveling," Maguire said. "That was the second highest volume on record, since we began reporting travel volume in 2000. This year, we expect to hit a record low."
Maguire said AAA has seen an uptick in miles traveled between the last week of April and the first week of May this year but that should not translate to a record number of holiday travelers.
"As states open up and people head back to work, and with a holiday weekend in front of us, we know that people will definitely be taking to the roads more," Maguire said. "So I think we can expect to see more traffic on the roadways and more people headed out. But we at AAA also advise adhering to the CDC's guidelines and anyone who was taking a road trip this weekend, please stay in your car and don't go far."
Although Hunt will not be making any speeches this Memorial Day, he did remind people of an important fact on Facebook Live.
"No war was ever started by veterans but a veteran has ended every single one of them," Hunt said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
