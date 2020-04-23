NEWBURYPORT – When the coronavirus pandemic struck and physical distancing became vital, the organizers of the Greater Newburyport Village had to rethink how they could continue to serve the needs of its members.
“Much of what we do involves face-to-face encounters with people over 55,” said Paul Harrington, president of the Greater Newburyport Village.
“We give people rides, take them to the doctor, help with chores and minor household repairs, offer lectures and group dinners, go to museums and movies together – all things that fight isolation and help people on a daily basis,” he added. “Sadly, these things are now dangerous for our members and for our volunteers who are our vital helpers.”
The organization has made more than 1,200 unique service calls to its members in the four years it has operated, Harrington said.
“Suddenly, everything dried up. No one wanted people in their homes and, of course, we had to cancel all social activities,” Harrington said. “We needed to figure out how to stay connected. So Village volunteers called each member to ask how they were and what they needed. Some members were lonely and anxious, and wanted daily or weekly check-in calls so they could be in touch with other people.”
What resulted, he said, was that “members and neighbors who maybe did not know each other before are now calling one another and forming new friendships.”
Another idea was to go online. Harrington said most members are in their 70s and 80s and could use videoconferencing.
“If our members cannot go to the events, we will bring events to them,” he said.
The Village now provides online meditation and chair yoga classes along with online discussion groups. For example, professor Lois Ascher, a Village board member, will provide a three-part lecture series titled “Public Space, Common Ground” and member Paula Wright, a Rhodes Scholar ambassador and world traveler, is planning a slideshow of her Antarctica and Arctic Circle trips.
“We have lots of ideas and are just getting started,” Harrington said. “We’ll continue to provide services such as running errands and doing food shopping as best we can while following CDC guidelines and practicing physical distancing, but for now we are not going into members’ homes. We are a community and will get through this together.”
The Greater Newburyport Village is a nonprofit membership organization open to people over 55 and promoting living well and independently through community engagement and neighborly support. More on the web: www.greaternewburyportvillage.org.
