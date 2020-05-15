NEWBURYPORT – For the last four years, Greater Newburyport Village members and volunteers have met monthly at local restaurants to share a meal and socialize but this has changed with social dining no longer possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Realizing that local restaurants are facing difficult times, the group's organizers decided to support the restaurants that frequently hosted their dinners by giving each Greater Newburyport Village member and volunteer household a $20 gift certificate for takeout from their choice of Brown Sugar by the Sea, Loretta, Park Lunch or Ristorante Molisse in Amesbury.
Paul Harrington, president of the Greater Newburyport Village, praised the four restaurants in a press release.
“These restaurants have supported us and sometimes even donated appetizer platters for our meetings," he said. "They have been generous and gracious and we want to support them. Now, even more local restaurants who have hosted us have started to provide takeout meals. We are going to see if we can do something for them. We need our wonderful community restaurants to be there for the future.”
The Greater Newburyport Village is a nonprofit, membership organization dedicated to helping those 55 and older live well and independently though community engagement and neighborly support. Its website is www.greaternewburyportvillage.org.root.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.